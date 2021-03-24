Police do not suspect foul play in the death of a woman found Wednesday morning at Burnham's Field.
The woman was identified as Michele C. Piteo, 59, of Gloucester late Wednesday afternoon.
Piteo was found near the track at the field, located between Burnham and Pleasant streets, around 6:45 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no immediate signs of trauma, Chief Ed Conley said.
The incident is being actively investigated by Gloucester police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
