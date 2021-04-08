Foundation accepting grant proposals

The Cape Ann Community Foundation is accepting proposals for its fifth year of grant giving.
The foundation (CACF) will make grants ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 for projects that support its mission to improve the economy and overall quality of life for Cape Ann residents.
“My fellow board members and I encourage all Cape Ann non-profits and municipalities with eligible projects to submit proposals for this funding cycle,” CACF Board President Ruth Pino said in a prepared statement. “And remember, any Massachusetts resident can buy the Cape Ann license plate. We need more Cape Ann plates on the road to ensure funding for worthy initiatives in the future.”
The foundation is a non-profit charitable organization established in 2015 by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce to manage proceeds from the Cape Ann license plate and award grants using that money.
The foundation focuses on projects that aim to provide:
Regional enhancement by supporting and enhancing the quality of life for Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, and Manchester-by-the-Sea; and promote Cape Ann as a desirable place to live, work, recreate and vacation.
Economic development by expanding employment opportunities and enhancingthe economic vitality of Cape Ann, including but not limited to projects that facilitate the start-up of new enterprises or the expansion of existing enterprises.
Training and education by supporting the training and education of the current and future Cape Ann workforce, including entrepreneurial training, to help Cape Ann residents succeed and thrive in the 21st century economy.
Eligible applicants include religious, educational, scientific and cultural institutions; poverty relief agencies; and in general any organization that qualifies as a 501(c) (3) charity and is based in or providing services to the Cape Ann community. Local governments and their subdivisions in Essex, Gloucester, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Rockport are also eligible to apply for CACF grants.
In its first four annual grant rounds the Cape Ann Community Foundation has made awards totaling more than $50,000 to Cape Ann non-profit organizations and schools.
Grant guidelines and application forms are now available online at capeanncommunityfoundation.org. Deadline for grant applications is June 1, 2021. Further information is available by contacting the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce at 978-283-1601 or emailing Peter Webber at peter@capeannchamber.com.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.