Four more Longevity Benches installed across Manchester  

MANCHESTER — A good way to kick the novel coronavirus pandemic woes is to exercise. Luckily, the Longevity Bench Project has made moving about Manchester a bit easier.
Four new Longevity Benches were installed last month; three along "The Heater," a 2-mile walking loop that circles the Powder House Hill Reservation, and one on Summer Street near Kettle Cove.
Since the project began in 2017, 11 benches have been installed in Manchester. The nonprofit Longevity Bench Project hopes to install 30 benches— one every half mile along the town's well-trodden walking courses.
"I hear from most everyone I know that if it wasn't for the opportunity for them to walk, they wouldn't know what to do" during the pandemic, said project founder Lisa Bonneville. "I think the benches are being noticed more by people who don't normally walk or people who would usually go to the (Manchester Athletic Club). Seeing people and feeling a part of what we're going through while outside ... It's really achieving the goal of this project —serving people looking to take walks and get exercise, and helping people reconnect with their humanity."
The bench set around the "The Heater" is nearly completed. Another bench, which will commemorate the town's 375th anniversary, is expected to be installed on Pine Street sometime in the summer.
"God willing we'll have a Fourth of July parade," said Bonneville. "We're going to try to put the bench on our float (before its installed)."
Residents have a chance to ride along on the float as well. The Longevity Bench Project Photo Contest asks residents to submit snapshots of themselves enjoying the benches. The person who takes the most unique photo will get to tag along in the parade.
On Summer Street, the new bench complements the Adele Q. Ervin Bench located a half mile away on Ocean Street. Ervin was a fixture in Manchester politics who died in 2018. Last summer, a group of 36 donors raised the money to install the bench on her former property overlooking Black Beach.
Bonneville hopes to install another bench by the Coach Ed Field Field parking lot on Norwood Avenue before October. The matter will be discussed by selectmen during their next scheduled meeting tonight, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. Information on how to join the Zoom meeting online or over the phone is available at manchester.ma.us.
In addition, Bonneville is looking to get a Longevity Bench Project side project off the ground. Bench Buddies, organized in partnership with the Manchester Council on Aging, will connect seniors with a walking partner. The effort will kick off during the Bench-to-Bench Walk for Longevity, a fundraiser walk planned for October.
"(The walk) is really to say thank you to the community for supporting the project," Bonneville said. "Hopefully it will open up opportunities to put in more benches."
More information on Longevity Bench Project's upcoming events and initiatives can be found at longevitybenchproject.org.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
