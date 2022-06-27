While many in Gloucester are recouping after taking part in activities tied to the climax of St. Peter’s Fiesta over the weekend, other organizers are firming up final plans for Gloucester’s next major downtown event.
The annual Fishtown Horribles Parade, the Concert on the Boulevard and the July 3 fireworks show are all on tap for Sunday, July 3. The parade steps off from Gloucester High School at 6 p.m., the concert starts at 5:30 and the fireworks display is set for 9:30.
Registration for Horribles floats and other units will begin at the high school at 4 p.m., though paraders can bring their floats into the school’s back parking lot for decorating prior to that.
Horribles Parade organizers said in a Facebook post that they are hoping more people will march dressed in costumes, and they are offering some help.
”In recent years we’ve seen a decline in kids and adults dressing up as horribles,” they posted. “If you need some costume ideas we will be opening up a costume shop Thursday, June 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 38 Gloucester Ave.”
Parade organizers are also selling chances to win a prime spot on Stacy Boulevard to take in the parade, concert and fireworks. Tickets can be bought through Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade’s Venmo (https://account.venmo.com/u/FishtownHorriblesParade) as well as by reaching out through Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade’s Facebook messenger.
The concert will break when the parade goes by its location, pick up after it passes, and break again for the fireworks show. The concert will then continue for a half hour after the fireworks end, Pett said. The concert stage will again be on Stacy Boulevard just east of the Blynman Bridge.
The concert will feature the bands Mystery Meat and The Runaround Sound. Mystery Meat will kick off the music around 5:30 p.m. and continue a bit after the parade, after which The Runaround Sound will perform.
The fundraising for the July 3 fireworks and concert is about half-way there, Pett reported Thursday.
The July 3 event costs about $5,000 for the concert and $20,000 for the fireworks.
“And it is the same cost for the Labor Day event. But we get tremendous support from many city departments. Everybody helps make it happen,” said Pett. “We have support from businesses and private individuals in the community, but we always need people to join in.”
Anyone wishing to donate may do so by visiting gloucesterfund.org online, or by mailing a check to The Gloucester Fund, 45 Middle St., Gloucester MA 01930, and noting “fireworks” on the memo line that the check is for the fireworks display. Or go to the Gloucester Fireworks Facebook page for a link for Venmo.
Pett estimates that more than 5,000 families annually take in the free fireworks display, which plays out over the Outer Harbor and Stage Fort Park.
“If each of those families kicked in $10, we’d be all set,” he said. “That’s what I’d like to see.”
Perhaps, he added, if someone who won the Lottery wants to chip in, that would be an amazing boost to organizers’ efforts.