ROCKPORT — Francesca Crivello, who has traveled the world, found a home in the quintessential New England town of Rockport, where she celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 28.
Using safety protocols for social distancing, she sat in the Mosher Art Gallery on Main Street, where she lives upstairs, and well-wishers brought her greetings, flowers, candy and gifts.
She spent more than 25 years gallery sitting for her daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Donald Mosher. Up until a few years ago, Crivello walked six miles every day year round — no matter the weather. She also used to swim at Front Beach all summer long.
She is the matriarch of generations of creative women; in addition to her artist daughter Christine, there is her granddaughter Heather Mosher and 13-year-old great granddaughter Cosima Mosher-Owens.
"She's a wonderful woman and she was overwhelmed in a good way with the response," said Christine Mosher.
There were more than just a few eyes welling with tears on the happy occasion.
"What was really touching to all of us was that she got to talk about her life and her travels," said Heather Mosher.
The birthday girl wanted to express her gratitude for those who shared in the celebration of her centennial.
"It was very special to me," Crivello said. "Everyone was so kind, and I want to thank them for the well wishes and inquiries about what 100 years looks like."
In talking about her mother's longevity, Christine Mosher noted that she drinks milk incessantly all day long, and she never drank or smoked.
"She says she didn't know what she would do if she didn't have milk," related her daughter with a chuckle.
Crivello, who lived in Revere before she moved to Cape Ann, had a nostalgic tour of the seaside city on Saturday where she walked the beach and ate fried clams.
Waiting for Crivello after the day's festivities was a chocolate cake with a cream center and chocolate frosting — and surely she will be eating it with a glass of milk.