A bill championed by the late Pete Frates — to ensure that people diagnosed with degenerative nerve disease get immediate access to Social Security Insurance benefits — is now law.
The ALS Disability Insurance Access Act was approved by Congress and signed into law late last month. It waives a standard five-month waiting period before benefits can begin for individuals, even after they become disabled.
Frates, a Beverly native who brought worldwide attention to ALS until his death in December 2019 just shy of his 35th birthday, launched the effort for this legislative initiative with his family four years ago. It soon drew support from U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem.
Frates’ high school alma mater, St. John’s Prep, announced the latest news this week.
“When our son Peter was diagnosed with ALS in 2012, there were so many aspects of the fight against the disease that needed to be addressed and rectified,” said Nancy Frates, in the statement. “The waiting period was meant to guard against a patient getting better and going back to work, which demonstrated a total absence of knowledge about the disease.
“Along with Congressman Seth Moulton, Peter decided to shine a light on this cruel legislation with a bill to waive the wait. His focus and determination to right the many challenges in the ALS community were sharpened on the athletic fields and inside the school community at St. John’s,” she said. “We are honored that the collective push by patients, advocates, families, and legislators made this one-time dream a reality.”
Thursday’s announcement noted that the prior five-month waiting period often delayed access to critical financial resources for already-symptomatic patients unable to maintain their employer-based health insurance. The average duration from ALS diagnosis to death is between two and five years.
Moulton called the measure “incredibly important for patients and families across the United States” at a press conference with Frates about the proposed law in March 2017.
“(This) is a win for my friend, Pete Frates, and every brave American who refuses to be silenced by ALS,” Moulton said in a statement. “Nobody with ALS should have to wait for benefits that will help prolong their lives and help their families focus on what matters. It has taken a long time to get this bill across the finish line, but I’m so proud that we got this done.”
Danielle Carnival, CEO of I AM ALS, said in a statement that the passage of the new act exemplifies a united effort from the ALS community to make change. “The community — its fierce advocates — drove this progress forward and we will forever applaud their tenacity to change the course of history for those now and in future generations (by making) a real impact for people living with ALS,” she said.
Frates sparked a cultural phenomenon in 2014 by popularizing the Ice Bucket Challenge with a campaign that went viral on social media. It drew widespread attention to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis as well as unprecedented fundraising in search of a cure for the neurodegenerative disease. Charitable initiatives connected to “Team Frate Train” and Pete Frates #3 have raised more than $220 million worldwide.