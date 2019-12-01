ROCKPORT —Residents have chance to catch two free concerts this week, both highlighting the work music students in the town's public schools do.
The free concerts will feature a combination of classical music and pop music, the latter arranged by the students in small groups. Both concerts are at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., at 7 p.m.
The High School Chamber Music and Madrigal Choir students will perform Tuesday, Dec, 3, and the Middle School Chamber Music students will perform Wednesday, Dec. 4.
