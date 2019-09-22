ROCKPORT — A free celebration of the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer George Walker is being offered this Tuesday by Rockport Music as part of its community engagement and outreach.
The program is in two parts, a lecture at 4 p.m. and a concert at 7 p.m.
During the afternoon discussion, Castle of our Skins musicians will take the audience on a trip over three centuries to highlight musical trailblazers and focus on underrepresented composers and musicians of African heritage who have shaped the classical music world.
Those musicians include the late George Walker, whose work will be featured in the evening concert.
Violist Ashleigh Gordon, the artistic and executive director of Castle of Our Skins, said the program provides an in-depth look at the many layers of George Walker.
"Having the opportunity to look deeply at a composer and the music is deeply meaningful to me and I hope it is for Rockport audiences," said Gordon.
In Walker's "String Quartet No. 1," she said there are elements that are very classical and some with French influences — but all distinctly Walker. She also noted that the work's second movement was written for his grandmother.
His "String Quartet No. 1" will be dissected in the evening performance to provide the audience with an intimate look inside the music and the man who created it. Following the discussion, the piece will be performed in its entirety.
Walker, who died last year at age 96, was honored with the Pulitzer Prize in Music in 1996, the first African-American composer so honored. His work "Lilacs for Voice and Orchestra" was premiered by the Boston Symphony, conducted by Seiji Ozawa, according to his bio. The work also was inspired by an 1865 Walt Whitman poem.
As a teenager, Walker was given a scholarship to study at Oberlin College in 1937, form which he graduated with highest honors. He then attended the Curtis Institute of Music, where he studied piano and composition and became its first African-American graduate, according to his biography.
Walker's music has been performed by every major orchestra in the United States as well as overseas.
Castle of our Skins, a music and educational series, was founded in 2013 to foster cultural curiosity and to celebrate "Black artistry from the African diaspora,” according to its mission statement.
The organization's name comes from the opening verse of "Poem (for Nina)" by Nikki Giovanni, which open with the words "we are all imprisoned in the castle of our skins. .."
"Our skin is a palace, worth decorating and loving, " said Gordon, commenting on the poem. "With every event we present, we hope our audiences leave with a greater appreciation for the beauties inherent in all cultures, those that are already familiar to them and perhaps those less so."
Josue Gonzalez, Rockport Music's director of education, said the organization is committed to supporting art that has been historically underrepresented.
"We are very excited to have Ashleigh Gordon and Castle of Our Skins in Rockport to shed light on this topic and much more,” he said.
IF YOU GO
What: "Castle of our Skins," is a two-part event starting with a lecture at 4 p.m., which focuses on trailblazers, and often overlooked and underrepresented composers from the African diaspora; and at 7 p.m., a concert providing an in-depth look into the life and work of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer George Walker.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 24
Where: Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport
How much: Free, no tickets required. For more information, visit rockportmusic.org.
