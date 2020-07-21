Seniors are invited to participate in the Massachusetts Farmers Market Nutrition Program hosted by SeniorCare Inc. and local senior centers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of issuing farmers market coupons, eligible seniors will receive two distributions of bags of fresh local produce each valued at $12.50 for a total of $25. To be eligible, participants must be 60 or older and have a monthly income below $1,968 for one person and $2,658for two people.
Participation is based on a first-come, first-served basis, per person.
Seniors may register or get more information by calling their local senior center.