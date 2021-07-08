David Benjamin, the summer music director for the City of Gloucester, is jumping for joy to announce that the outdoor summer concert series at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand at Stage Fort Park is back.
The free concerts overlooking Gloucester Harbor have been a focus of summer activities for more than 35 years.
"Many favorite acts will be returning this summer," Benjamin said. “The venue offers glorious sunsets, and you can see schooners sailing by — it doesn’t get any better than this. I hope people will join us for some great music and company. Come help us celebrate being an audience again."
The eight-concert series opens with the Cape Ann Big Band on Sunday, July 11, at 7 p.m.
Among the acts featured in the 2021 series will be the Compaq Big Band on Aug. 15 with a special show highlighting three Cape Ann “jazz divas” with the vocal talents of Alexandra Grace, Renee Dupuis and Marina Evans. All genres are covered including the popular Beatles tribute band.
Seeking musicians
Benjamin, who also is director of the Cape Ann Community Band, is putting a call out to musicians who want to take part in one concert of the series, for which rehearsals start on Monday, July 12, at 7 p.m. at the Rose Baker Senior Center in Gloucester.
He asks that players commit to at least four of the six rehearsals, including the final two rehearsals on Aug. 9 and 16. The concert will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m.
The program is geared toward both young and experienced players. Families are encouraged to participate as well as former and current school band members.
"The music represents varying levels of ability so there is something for everyone," said Benjamin. "We’ve always had a lot of fun preparing our concerts. It’s a supportive mood at our rehearsals because we are learning together and enjoying the company of fellow musicians."
Benjamin may be contacted for more information at 978-281-2286 or by email at David@DavidLBenjamin.com.
The series is sponsored by many local companies, the City of Gloucester, and individuals. Sponsors include Bank Gloucester, Cape Ann Market Place, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Cazeault Solar and Home, Daily Printing, the City of Gloucester, Gloucester Rotary Club, Institution for Savings, Precision Roofing, Pure Water Systems, J.M Walsh Oil, and Window Tech.
IF YOU GO
What: Free Sunday concerts at Stage Fort Park return.
When: Sundays from July 11 through Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. All concerts feature a rain date of the following Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Where: Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester.
Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or a blanket. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
The schedule is:
July 11: Cape Ann Big Band
July 18: 4Ever Fab (Beatles tribute band)
July 25: Rico Barr Band and the JJR Horns
Aug. 1: Martin & Kelly (country).
Aug. 8: The Continentals (pop-rock).
Aug. 15: Compaq Big Band featuring three Cape Ann Divas: Renee Dupuis, Marina Evans, and Alexandra Grace.
Aug. 22: The Cape Ann Community Band (concert band).
Aug. 29: Old Cold Tater & Back Yard Swing (acoustic bluegrass).