Need a vaccine? Attend the Gloucester Blues Festival this Saturday, Aug. 14, at Stage Fort Park and receive not only a shot in the arm but free admission to the all-day show.
Among the day’s performers are the Jane Lee Hooker Band, King Solomon Hicks, and John Primer and the Real Deal.
Those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 may receive free entry to this year’s event if they agree to a Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shot provided by the Gloucester public health services startup Curative.
“Curative is proud to coordinate vaccine services and provide testing for the Gloucester Festival and attendees. This is a crucial point in the pandemic, and we are ready to bring vaccines and testing to anyone who needs them,” said Isaac Turner, CTO and co-founder of Curative, in a prepared statement. “Given the complex vaccination process, Curative will have health care workers, including registered nurses, to support vaccine education, registration, and delivery at the festival.”
Vaccines, along with COVID-19 nasal tests, will be available when gates open at 9 a.m until 1 p.m. Those who receive nasal tests on site or have previously received COVID-19 vaccines are not entitled to free tickets.
Gloucester Blues Festival promoter Paul Benjamin said a similar vaccine clinic was held at the North Atlantic Blues Festival in Maine, which he also worked on.
“There were only five who got it,” he said, “but that’s five more with the vaccine. A lot of people were asking questions. (The clinic workers) were pleased with the turnout. They answered a lot of questions, handed out a lot of information about where to get the vaccine.”
Benjamin said there will be no COVID-19 restrictions at the open-air festival but people are free to wear masks and practice socially distancing.
“The blues crowd is an older crowd,” he said. “They’re the first ones to get vaccinated so we’d assume the majority of the people (attending) will have it.”
Live music starts at 11 a.m. The lineup remains the same as that of last year’s planned event save for the Chris O’Leary Band; King Solomon Hicks will perform in the band’s place. The 2020 Gloucester Blues Festival was ultimately canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People had been wanting to see those artists and those artists missed a pay day,” Benjamin said. “I wanted to honor those contracts.”
The performance schedule is: Jane Lee Hooker Band, 11 a.m. to noon; J.P. Soars and the Red Hots, 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.; R.B. Stone Band, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Kat Riggins Band, 2:45 to 4 p.m.; King Solomon Hicks, 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.; and John Primer and the Real Deal, 5:45 to 7 p.m.
The event will feature a handful of food and craft vendors, as well as a full beer garden provided by the Essex-based Great Marsh Brewing Company.
Tickets at the gate are $45 for general admission and $5 for ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger are admitted free. Limited reserved seating is still available at $60 per person.
A COVID-19 vaccination can be booked onlineat curative.com.
More information is available by visiting gloucesterbluesfestival.com or contacting Benjamin at 207-596-6055 or bluesman@midcoast.com.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Gloucester Blues Festival, featuring six acts.
When: Saturday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Cressy’s Beach at Stage Fort Park, 41 Hough Ave.
Tickets: $45; $5 for ages 6 to 12; free for 5 and younger; reserved seat, $60. Or free with COVID-19 vaccination at the gate; book an appointment at curative.com.