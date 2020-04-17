HAVERHILL — The University of Massachusetts Lowell's iHub at Harbor Place is offering a variety of free, live webcasts.
The webcasts are:
* "The American Happiness Project — The Science of Happiness" on Monday, April 20, at noon. Discover the simple neuroscience behind why you feel stress, worry, and self doubt.
* "Reclaiming Career and Productivity Through Mindfulness," part 1, is Tuesday, April 28, at noon, and part 2 is Tuesday, May 12, at 11:30 a.m.
* "Manage Your Business Remotely in Times of Uncertainty" is Wednesday, May 6, at noon.
* "Fearlessness as a Daily Practice" is Thursday, May 14, at noon.
* "How Analytics and Big Data are Influencing the World Around Us" is Wednesday, May 20, at 6 p.m.
For more information or to register, visit online at uml.edu/Innovation-Hub/News-Events.
