A virtual event this week celebrates the island's wealth of birds.
"Birding in our Backyard: Singing the Praises of Cape Ann's Winged Aerialists" is being hosted by Literary Cape Ann on Friday, June 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Authors and naturalists John Nelson, Martin Ray and Kim Smith, all Gloucester residents, have spent years documenting the lives of birds and will look at their distinctive calls, their brilliant aesthetics, their charming idiosyncrasies and their habitats. They will also talk about ways that all of us can more deeply experience birds using observation, cameras, sketchpads, journals and checklists. Wildlife biologist Eric Hutchins of Rockport will moderate.
Nelson will explain bird-watching basics and share key points from his new book, “Flight Calls: Exploring Massachusetts Through Birds.”
Ray will talk about his popular blog, Notes From Halibut Point, and share experiences blogging about birds in that magical place.
Smith will share her own adventures chronicling Cape Ann’s vibrant bird life, including shorebirds such as the piping plover, the snowy owl and the Baltimore oriole.
The free presentation, held via Zoom, will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The link and more information may be found by visiting facebook.com/literarycapeann.