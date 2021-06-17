The planning for a local rally has been harder than organizers expected.
The Gloucester Republican City Committee has been receiving push-back for its Freedom Protest/Rally scheduled for this Saturday, June 19, at Stage Fort Park from noon to 4 p.m.
“What has happened is they think that we are doing this intentionally out of hate and anger and that the GOP is going after people of color,” Committee Chair Ashley Sullivan said in a Facebook Live video Monday morning.
She assured that is not the case, and that the event is non-partisan.
About a month and a half ago, the GRCC was approached by 40 local families from all different political backgrounds who were “upset about what they were seeing out of local and national government,” Sullivan said.
She explained in a follow-up interview that they expressed frustration about a myriad of things, including recent COVID restrictions that were enabling big business but not helping small businesses, mandatory flu shots for kids, and much more.
Dianne Palmer Eason said she is afraid of how the choices of the present may affect the quality of life her grandchildren are going to have.
“I’m an old lady and the loss of freedoms won’t alter my life much but it will, indeed, affect your babies and mine,” she wrote in a Letter to the Editor to the Times that highlights the upcoming event. “The thing is, we have so much more in common than not, yet we find ourselves bogged down in the differences. I can only ask myself why, how we got here, and what we can do to change it.”
What members of the Gloucester Republican City Committee chose to do, Sullivan said, was to plan something.
The team acquired the permits, paid the fees, and coordinated with police in order to host an event that celebrates everyone’s freedom, rights, and to “embrace our differences and come together on these things that we can agree on,” Sullivan said.
Event coordinators plan to offer live music, kids games and activities, "freedom supporting" candidates and speakers, including Constitutional attorney Marc Randazza, representatives of Constitution of States, Camp Constitution, Mass Stands Up, Health Rights MA, GOUSA founder John Paul Moran, local small business owners Sullivan, Sylvie Lockerova, Peter Sklivas and Sullivan herself, as well as tributes to Juneteenth — as the day falls on the holiday that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.
Competing event
As committee members began spreading word of the event, however, Sullivan began receiving messages.
“About two weeks ago, I started getting anonymous text messages and phone calls,” she said. “They wouldn’t tell me who it was, very weird and very creepy.”
The committee also received multiple messages from a group of people that were upset because they wanted to plan a Juneteenth event.
“They wanted us to cancel our event to hold their own,” Sullivan said, who would not identify the group to the Times.
According to Gloucester Racial Justice Team's Facebook admin Kiana DuBose, there is another Juneteenth celebration scheduled to take place at the picnic area at Stage Fort Park at the same time as the Freedom Rally.
DuBose said in a Facebook post that the event is not a counter-protest to the Freedom Rally and is not affiliated with Gloucester Racial Justice Team.
Democratic response
Last Thursday, the Times received a message from the Gloucester Democratic City Committee Ward 1 Chair Jeremy McKeen labeling the Cape Ann GOP as the “Cape Ann GQP” as he believes they are associated with discredited far-right conspiracy theorists known as “QAnon.”
He stated that “while Juneteenth is a wonderful day celebrating the emancipation of former slaves, the GQP wants to pretend it's celebrating but in reality their rally won't be about Juneteenth at all.
“We must protect the city from the operatives who planned this as we can't afford to have the GQP running their candidates in local elections with their loyalty to Trump a key characteristic of their platform,” he said.
Sullivan told the Times that when the Republican City Committee realized the Freedom Rally was scheduled for the holiday, members made it a priority to honor and respect Juneteenth and its significance locally and beyond.
She said the rally does include people of color coming to talk about Juneteenth, a historian with Camp Constitution to talk about the holiday’s history, and a recognition of Flag Day.
Her group even invited the Democratic City Committee.
“We are celebrating Juneteenth,” Sullivan noted.
“I just want everyone to know and understand that there is no hate, no anger,” she said. “This is not just the GOP, this is a group of us that have just had enough regardless of political affiliation and we are trying to come together and we are trying to do the right thing.”
Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.