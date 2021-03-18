Hammond Castle Museum has announced a new hire ahead of its 46th season starting in May.
John Leysath, formerly a tour guide at the museum, will serve as its new curatorial director. The museum is housed in the medieval-style castle John Hays Hammond Jr. constructed on Hesperus Avenue overlooking Gloucester Harbor, finishing in 1929.
"My goal for the museum is to highlight the history of modern science, technology, and innovation, of which Hammond himself was a part," said Leysath in a prepared statement. "To that end, I'm developing a number of digital and virtual media and exhibits to bring the museum out into the community. It is really important for students to be engaged in STEM programming to be inspired to invent.”
In a conversation with the Times, Leysath laid out his plans for Hammond Castle's upcoming season and beyond.
"We're expanding our online media presence," he said. "We're going to have a wide variety of virtual tours for people who can't visit us for whatever reason. We're looking into doing virtual tours using a virtual headset, like the Oculus Rift, in addition to traditional video tours. We also want to do livestream events in future, but we don't have that technology set up yet."
Previously, Leysath worked as a freelance videographer, capturing and producing producing short documentary features, live entertainment events and comedy skits. He plans to use this knowledge for projects such as "Hammond Weekly," a YouTube series focusing on the life, inventions and collections of John Hays Hammond Jr. It's expected to premiere sometime before the museum reopens, and Leysath said new episodes will uploaded each Tuesday.
Another project in the works is "Hammond's Laboratory," what Leysath describes an educational program in vein of "Bill Nye the Science Guy."
"It'll be hosted by (an actor playing) Hammond," he said, "and have comedy elements. It'll be intended for a general audience but mostly aimed to students. We're also developing lesson plans for teachers who want to use it in class. These kinds of episodes will only come out a couple of time a year, though."
Part of Leysath's goal is to make Hammond, a prolific inventor known best for developing electronic remote control, more of a household name.
"(Hammond) was one of the most prolific inventors in history, and we feel he hasn't been recognized for his impact in radio technology," he continued. "We want more people to understand that we had a real pioneer here in Gloucester."
Since he was young, Leysath was enamored by Cape Ann's historic castle.
"I first visited Hammond at 8 years old," he recalled. "As a child I was really interested in the Medieval period, knights and that sort of thing -- much like Hammond did when he moved to Gloucester at the age of 10. When we moved here, this castle was just so amazing to me."
Leysath would go on to earn a degree in European history and received his certification to teach secondary education from Salem State University. Eventually, he returned to Hammond last year as a tour guide.
"A lot of what I studied was Medieval history and World War I, so it was perfect combination (to work at the castle)," he said. Besides hundreds of consumer-based patents, Hammond held more than 200 military patents.
Museum Executive Director Linda Harvey commended the museum's staff for their diligent work to make the upcoming season possible.
“I am deeply proud of how well the museum and staff were able to adjust to the constraints we all faced last season and I am delighted to be able to welcome the community into the museum once again,” she said in prepared statement. “We are looking forward to our 46th season and have a great deal of new programming planned for the year ahead."
The non-profit museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will be open daily from May 1 through Oct. 31 and on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in November and December. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 978-283-2080 or visit www.hammondcastle.org.
