When the late poets Charles Olson and Vincent Ferrini were living on Cape Ann, the two literary visionaries considered one another brothers.
Now, years later, their work will be consolidated under one roof as the Maud/Olson Library — a replica of the books that Charles Olson kept at his home at 28 Fort Square, ever read, wrote, or mentioned in his lectures — at the Gloucester Writers Center at 126 E. Main St, once Ferrini's home.
“It is fitting and appropriate that Charles Olson’s books be in Vincent’s house,” Gloucester Writers Center Director Henry Ferrini, Vincent's nephew, wrote in an email. “Vince would have done anything for his friend so it is natural that we welcome this scholar’s library into his house, a place that has long been a welcoming place for writers, artists and Gloucester folks.”
The move from the library's location at 108 E. Main St. comes as the cost of rent was just too much for the Gloucester Writers Center.
"It is just a gorgeous space where the library is and so it felt like we really wanted to hold on to it," Ferrini said of the 108 E. Main St. property that has been home for the library for the past five years. "But the numbers just didn't work."
Once the go-ahead was received from the Writers Center's board to move the library, Ferrini began planning how to transport and create a space for the 3,000 to 4,000 books and ephemera that local writer and Writers Center member Greg Gibson titled "Olson's Brain."
Beginning in May, the Writers Center will begin a three-month Phase 1 renovation of 126 E. Main St. The work will renovate the building's foundation, remove a couple of side wall windows, add some skylights, build new shelving with lumber donated by Jarmark Lumber, and construct and install another 350 linear feet of book cases.
Ferrini hopes to have all of that done by August to welcome the center's next writer-in-residence.
In the same month that it hopes to begin renovations, the Writers Center will find out if it has received a Massachusetts Cultural Council Systems Replacement Grant that will match one-to-one for some of the non-profit's work.
Phase One of the project is estimated to cost $12,000 to $15,000, which — according to Ferrini — "is far less than the rent we pay in one year at our present space."
The second phase, Ferrini explained, includes redoing the bathroom and the addition of a bedroom at 126 E. Main St. — "to make the room a lot more cozy as opposed to sleeping in the library which I am sure would generate a lot of great dreams," Ferrini said.
The Writers Center is planning to start a building fund which will be announced in the coming weeks.
Development Director Eileen Springer may be contacted at Gloucesterwriters@gmail.com with any questions.
