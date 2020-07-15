Friends pull 5 from riptide

As Billy Cincotta, 18, was working at Cape Ann Motor Inn on Rockport Road in Gloucester, he heard a cry for help.
He looked out across Long Beach to the water, identifying five people being pulled out to sea by the strong riptide.
"The tide pulls a lot of people out so I always keep an eye out when I see little kids," he explained. "I just saw them get pulled out and I ran to my friend's house and grabbed my friend's surfboard and I just went and got them."
"They had some cuts and scrapes as they were swimming over by the rocks," a Rockport Police representative informed the Times via phone call. "They were given Band-Aids and they declined further medical attention."
Both Rockport Police and the Gloucester Fire Department reported a good Samaritan — Cincotta — made the rescue.
Gloucester firefighters arrived to find Rockport lifeguards bandaging those involved. Rockport police said the lifeguards were involved in the rescue.
"When we arrived, they were on the beach," Deputy Fire Chief Andrew McRobb said of the those rescued.
Only after Cincotta and his friend Haley Blanchette, 20, retrieved the five from the water did the lifeguards arrive, according to Ali Kimball, 20, who said she witnessed the whole event.
"He was able to see the kids, run to a house, grab a surfboard, and then go and rescue the kids with Haley all before the lifeguards even got into the water," Kimball detailed.
The Gloucester Police Department did respond to a reporter's inquiry before print.
No an uncommon event
While a camera crew and flocks of curious beach goers stood in anticipation of getting the scoop on Wednesday's incident, reports of swimmers getting caught in a riptide at Long Beach isn't new.
"Me and Ali work here almost every single day, and I have had to go out there twice this summer because there are no lifeguards that make it out," Blanchette explained.
As an Rockport officer walked by during the interview, Blanchette turned her attention to ask if a lifeguard stand could be placed closer to the Gloucester end of Long Beach, most of which is in Rockport.
The officer said he would talk to the sergeant that "covers all that."
A report in Saturday's police log detailed that at 1:15 p.m., a lifeguard at the beach's Rockport end reported assisting a group of swimmers out of a riptide. No injuries were reported,
"People get taken out like once a week," Blanchette said. "This happens all the time."
In 2008, nine beach-goers were dragged out to sea in front of the Cape Ann Motor Inn by a high ebbing tide and head-high waves from a distant Tropical Storm Bertha. They were carried back to safety on Long Beach by a group of surfers and a part-time lobsterman.
Four years later, in April 2012, Caleigh Anne Harrison, 2, is believed to have gone into the water where Long Beach meets Cape Hedge Beach in Rockpoert and been pulled out to sea. The Gloucester toddler was never found.
Caleigh's family was successful in seeing Caleigh's Bill passed in 2015, which required the state to develop a uniform flag warning system of the daily conditions, including riptides, at all beaches maintained by the state.
Cincotta echoed Blanchette in saying an incident like Wednesday's happens very often.
His solution: "The head of the DPW has to get a sign out there —because someone is going to get hurt — saying 'Beware of the current."
"This happens way too often," he added.
Questions about Rockport's lifeguards at the beach were referred to the Rockport DPW. Neither the director nor the assistant director were available to comment in time for publication.
BREAKING THE GRIP OF THE RIP
If you should get caught in a rip current, don't panic. NOAA lists a few simple rules for freeing yourself:
- Keep calm. Don't fight the rip current.
- Swim sideways, parallel to the beach. This will get you out of the rip current so you can swim back in with the waves helping you along.
- When out of the rip current, swim at an angle away from the rip current and toward shore.
- If you can't escape this way, try to float or calmly treat water. Rip current strength eventually weakens offshore. When it does, swim away from the rip current toward shore.
- If at any time you are unable to reach the shore, draw attention to yourself: face the shore, wave your arms, and yell for help.
More tips on how to avoid and survive rip currents is available on NOAA's website, www.weather.gov/safety/ripcurrent.