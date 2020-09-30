SALEM — The Friendship is a little closer to being whole, but it will still be more than a year before Salem's famed tall ship is restored to its former glory.
Friendship, a replica of a 1797 East Indiaman moored at Derby Wharf downtown, returned to Salem last summer after spending close to three years at the Gloucester Marine Railways undergoing extensive hull work. It left and returned without sails, with plans to do a full deck replacement at Derby Wharf prior to COVID-19.
That project was further delayed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, so now the work has shifted a bit, according to Paul DePrey, superintendent of the Salem Maritime National Historic Site.
"July 5, 2016, is when it motored away up to Gloucester for the work we had done, and then when we returned it about a year and a half ago, we were expecting to move right into a deck project," DePrey said. "Then a whole series of events took place that made that not as fast as we wanted it to, and we just decided it's better for us to get the rigging in — at least the lower masts in — before the deck project is initiated."
Two parts of the mast system were reinstalled on Tuesday, and a third was anticipated to go in Wednesday, depending on weather.
"A mast has three pieces — the lower part, the middle part and the upper part. They're all separate basically, timbers that are coupled together," he said. "Once those are in place, everything has to be tightened to make sure that it isn't loose, and then you add other elements of the rigging in a pretty strategic way."
The deck replacement job is going to trigger a request for proposals next month, where private companies will compete for the work. As such, there isn't a price tag — or even a range really — for the project, DePrey said.
"We're expecting that we'll be able to announce the request for proposals in October, with selecting the contractor in November/December, and work to begin quickly after that point," DePrey said.
The project will begin with the construction company pulling together tools and materials.
"By next spring, people will see the deck project occurring," DePrey said.
The project is expected to take about a year, according to DePrey. At some point in that window, the public will be allowed to return to the Friendship — visitors are prohibited due to the pandemic and associated limits on crowd sizes.
"The goal is to have the ship, even when work is being done on it, as available for people to see as possible," DePrey said. "When it's safe enough for people to be able to get on the boat, we'll definitely want to get people on."
Dustin Luca may be contacted at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.