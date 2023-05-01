From addict to attorney: City native pens book on overcoming shame

How much heartbreak and or shame can a human endure?
Gloucester native Gail Brenner Nastasia can share some insight. The daughter of a heroin-addicted mother would be introduced as an 11-year-old to prostitution by her aunt, also a drug addict. She was given pills before meeting with the older men. She too would become an addict.
Nastasia knew she had to let go of the shame she internalized for most of her life.
In her new memoir, “The Fruit You’ll Never See,” the 52-year-old chronicles her journey from a child at the mercy of the drug-riddled streets of Gloucester to triumphant student, lawyer and mother — and now writer. She was awarded a fellowship to Emerson University where she earned a Master of Fine Arts in 2021.
Nastasia moved to North Andover in her early 20s because she could not break away from Gloucester’s drug world, and her past, if she remained.
Nastasia knew her story was never going to be easy to tell. But the telling liberates her from the heavy burden of her past. and she hopes the candid sharing of her traumatic life story helps others.
“I feel like I’m integrating, like there were pieces of me that were disjointed because I had this shame, I had these things in my past that were dark and dirty,” Nastasia said of having her memoir published. “But there is nothing left to hide. I’m a completely open book.”
Her story needed to be told.
“The weight of the shame I carried for much of my life nearly broke me, and in sharing this story, it doesn’t own me anymore. I am truly free,” she said. “I needed people to see that there is freedom from shame.”
The early years
Nastasia’s story is tragic and triumphant in that she — unlike others among her family and friends who long ago died of overdoes and AIDS — managed to battle her way out of generational addiction and abuse.
She grew up in many apartments throughout downtown Gloucester, never knowing anyone who anyone who owned property. Her “homes” were cockroach-infested. She watched her mother disappear into the bathroom where she knew she was shooting up. Evictions were commonplace because an addict’s need for money for drugs came first and foremost. There was a trail of boyfriends, also addicts and drinkers, and also unemployed. For months at a time, her new baby brother would be taken away to foster care.
“She always had a choice between her kids and dope, and she chooses to get high every time,” Nastasia wrote of her mother.
Mimicking the adults around her, she started smoking marijuana at 11, a primer for other drugs to come. She rarely slept in the same place more than two nights in a row. Her mother often disappeared for long periods.
Her first arrest came in sixth grade when she and a couple of other students left class and went into a vacant apartment to get high.
“I know some people matter, and some people don’t. I’m one of the ones who don’t — a throw-away. Part of it is that I’m unlovable ... These days I only hang out with people who are like me,” she wrote of her early adolescence.
As the prostitution continued, by 13, she had a regular, a 40-year-old man who paid her. Now flush with cash, Nastasia bought new clothes from Empire Clothing downtown. Until then, she had worn only hand-me-down clothes except for the first week of school when her mother bought her a few items from King’s Department Store using the clothing allowance from the state Department of Social Services.
She confesses she has never seen a normal family up close.
- “I’m guessing ours doesn’t compare. Shouldn’t a mother know when her child is in trouble? My mother is oblivious,” she wrote. “I dare her to pay attention — to recognize how fued up my life has become. I want to tell her where I’m getting the money. I will, if she’d just ask.”
Her mother never does.
“My family is as broken as every single one of her promises,” wrote Nastasia.
It was the 1970s and 1980s, the seaport’s fishermen and waterfront workers were among those who sought her out.
After eighth grade, Nastasia rarely attended school; in fact, she no longer knew what grade she would be in. But she loved learning.
For a period, she returned to Gloucester High, attending an alternative program for at-risk students. One day, when she was in a foster home, then Principal Charles Symonds recommended her to appear on Channel 5 television’s show “Good Day” to talk about addiction and recovery. At the end of the nearly hour program, a woman called in and identified herself as Jackie — Nastasia’s mother — residing at a halfway house. Nastasia hadn’t seen her mother for six months. This is just one of dozens of tales about what it was like to grow up under her extreme circumstances. She became pregnant at 16, and again at 20 — but found a way to get a high school equivalency diploma and eventually a degree from Suffolk University. Law school would come later.
The metamorphosis begins
At 23, a mother for six years, she earned an associate’s degree in paralegal studies, magna cum laude, from North Shore Community College.
When her name was called, Nastasia had the realization that she earned this recognition.
“I suddenly felt like I’m on the inside of a clubhouse in which I’ve always felt excluded,” she wrote. “For today, at least, I’m a member of this group, my entry made possible by the secret knock of education.”
In spite of her childhood trauma, Nastasia never turned her back on her mother. When she showed up one Christmas, she welcomed her into her Alpher Road apartment. Her mother became infected with HIV in 1990 and would die in 1995.
“It has been a progressive journey. I’ve been sober for almost 21 years,” said Nastasia. “I started the recovery process way back and it has been slow for me because there wasn’t a lot in terms of people showing me how. I’ve had so much trauma, so trying to recover from that and addiction at the same time is tough. I felt so disconnected from the world and that’s why I felt bad for so long. That shame I buried inside kept me from getting help because then someone else would know my secrets, and I wondered if ‘you really knew’ what would you think of me.”
Working as a defense attorney, she often called upon her own experiences to help her clients. Her first case was her younger brother whose addiction got him in trouble with the law years earlier.
Continuing the journey
Those who know Nastasia also know that she is filled with compassion.
“Helping others serves as a constant mirror and in its reflection, you can find connections that help one heal,” she said. “I still had a lot of shame throughout the years, and I wondered can I really write this book that has been germinating for years. I didn’t really know for sure until now — because it’s published. There’s no going back. But the support and response has been remarkable, and beyond what I had ever contemplated.”
Early feedback has been positive, with readers telling her that they too feel that shame and want to break free.
She still has ties to Gloucester, and she doesn’t believe much has changed in terms of the drug problem there or anywhere. But she hopes her story will resonate with others and inspire them to seek help, which is her ultimate goal.
“Every time I work with another person, I grow a little more and I do that every day of my life,” said Nastasia, a mother of three, ages 35, 31, and 18.
But it has taken her a lifetime to understand that she has value and that her shame blocked her recovery.
“In that sense, shame and Percocet were the same for me because it reinforced that deep disconnection,” she said. “I feel like I’m where I am supposed to be and doing what I am supposed to be doing. I don’t feel like a victim. I think most everybody has been kicked to the ground at some point, and with my mother, she had a lot to deal with herself. Most people aren’t free and clear of trauma and I think that’s part of being human.”
Continuing her remarkable journey, Nastasia is now narrating an audio book of her memoir, and at work on a second book.
