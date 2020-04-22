Gloucester resident Emily Haggman's new book — "What Geese Can't Fly" — tells a story that was a lifetime in the making.
Written in the form of a screenplay, it's the tale of an immigrant Portuguese family struggling to thrive in America.
It's also a tale that's very close to Haggman, as it's based on her own family.
Fleeing from the Azores and the brutal regime of António de Oliveira Salazar, Haggman's fictional family the Vieiras make their very humble home in what the author calls "the People's Republic of Cambridge" — where, as have-nots, they live cheek to jowl with the haves of Harvard.
Haggman said that the front-porch portraits springing up amid the COVID-19 crisis have triggered memories of how, during her family's hardest times, the porch was where they found hope and strength in numbers.
"That little porch on that triple-decker on Tremont Street is where everyone came together at the end of the day," she said. "It was community, where we knew we were not alone, where we were all in it together."
The pandemic and its social distancing restrictions have reminded her of one older neighbor in particular who, isolated by a controlling husband, would join the porch conversation from her window.
"We had to sort of shout," Haggman said, "like we're doing today."
Those memories inspired Haggman to donate all proceeds from sales of the independently published "What Geese Can't Fly" to The Open Door food pantry, which has been working to alleviate hunger throughout Cape Ann and the North Shore since 1978. The book can be purchased through Amazon for $9.99 for the paperback and $7.99 for the e-book.
Haggman went on from her Cambridge triple-decker to graduate from Tufts University in Medford and, with her husband, Eric, found a successful Boston-based advertising agency.
The book's Vieiras do not all find the kind of success that the author has had. Two of the three siblings, Fatima and Johnny, come to America as non-English-speaking adolescents and never quite get past the damaging ridicule they face in school as foreigners. The third and youngest sibling, Grace — based on Haggman herself — arrives as a baby and grows up an English-speaking American.
Whereas for pretty, precocious little Grace, America is the promised land, for Johnny and Fatima, the Azores are paradise lost. The longing Fado music of Portugal is the soulful soundtrack of their lives, and Haggman weaves the haunting words of those songs into her story.
A grown-up Grace serves as the book's narrator, recalling an America that Americans may not be comfortable with — where, as the "Porta-Geese" referenced in the book's title, her siblings suffered.
"We were the daughters and sons of janitors, factory workers, grocery clerks, truck drivers — the invisible people who keep the wheels of our economy spinning, just as they are today, during this time of crisis," Haggman said. "This book is for them and for all who found community on that tiny porch back on Tremont Street, just as people are today; it's a story of never giving up."
