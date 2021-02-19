So you've got the 'rona?
Or maybe you don't, but the fear of it has got you cooped up inside your bedroom with nowhere to roam but the length of 15 floorboards and whatever is confined within those four walls.
Either way, we explorers have realized that in all our talk of the great outdoors we have lost sight of our humble beginnings: quarantine.
Almost a year ago, the novel coronavirus began to creep into every crevice of New England. Restaurants shut down, weddings were put on pause, and toilet paper became a hot commodity that only the most cunning could find.
And as all of those things were happening, the mountains were calling but we couldn't pick up. State-to-state travel was shut down and, for a time, it was believed that the virus was found on rocks and trees.
So in we all went without much to do but twiddle our thumbs and grab that pint of ice cream from the freezer.
It wasn't our proudest moment.
But the longing for days spent out on the trail persisted and the ways to cope were bountiful. Thus, this column came about as regulations loosened and the weather warmed.
If you find yourself back in quarantine and are longing for the smell of pine and decomposing leaves, here are some tips to getting your nature fix:
Make a routine for yourself: Try to wake up and go to bed at the same time every day. Might I suggest early enough to catch the sunrise?
Find a good window to daydream from: If you live in a basement apartment, make sure you have friends to clear off the snow so your world doesn't go dark every time a blizzard hits.
If you have the luxury of open space on your property, go for a walk at least twice a day.
Pick up a new hobby: If betting on squirrels fighting over bird seed was a thing, I would be a millionaire.
Make plans: Although we live in a world of uncertainty, it never hurts to game plan for your next expedition. A great place to start is at alltrails.com.
And lastly, don't worry. The mountains will still be calling once you've emerged from quarantine.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
ABOUT QUARANTINE
Trailhead(s): Look straight ahead. Parking limited to one.
Activities: Bird and squirrel watching, cloud counting, expedition planning, and if you dare, push-ups.
Distance: Just a hop, skip, and a jump.
COVID-19 status: Open. But limited to me, myself, and I.
Level of difficulty: Easy.