ROCKPORT — Front Beach will reopen Saturday if the rain expected on Friday evening doesn't usher in a new wave of bacteria.
Friday marked the fourth day in a row that bacteria tests have scored under the state limit of 35 bacterial colony-forming units (CFU) per 100 milliliters of water. One more clean day and the beach is allowed to reopen, according to state regulations.
"Front Beach will reopen on Saturday if tonight’s rains are insignificant," Health Agent Leslie Whelan in an email Friday afternoon. "Heavy rains Friday night could delay opening until Sunday."
Following last weekend's extremely rainy days, the state Bureau of Environmental Health's weekly Front Beach test on Monday found 3,255 CFU. The following day, however, levels dipped back down to 20 CFU. It has since scored 10 CFU or below.
