Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Periods of rain. High 49F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.