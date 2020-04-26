Cape Ann residents needing assistance paying home heating bills during the coronavirus pandemic may receive some relief.
Action Inc.’s Fuel Assistance Program covers all types of heating sources including oil, gas, electric, kerosene, propane, and wood, and is designed to help homeowners and renters pay home heating bills, whether or not heat is included in the rent.
To qualify, the household's gross income may not exceed $37,360 for a single person; $48,855 for two people; $60,351 for three people; $71,846 for four people; or $83,341 for five people, etc. Additional discounts for natural gas, oil, and electricity may apply as well.
Action Inc. also offesr no-cost energy conservation programs to homeowners and renters, which may include weatherizing the home through insulation and air sealing, replacing inefficient appliances and lighting fixtures, repairing or replacing heating systems, and more.
More information is available by calling Action Inc. Energy Services at 978-281-3900 or visiting www.actioninc.org for more information.