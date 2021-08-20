ROCKPORT — Town Meeting this fall will consider the future of the proposed public marine fueling station project and whether to emancipate the Rockport Fire Department from town leadership.
The annual event is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13, at Rockport High School, 24 Jerden's Lane.
The warrant for this year's meeting was finalized and signed by selectmen at their last meeting.
At the meeting, selectmen workshopped the language of Article H, regarding the public fueling station project. Originally, the article stated "To see if the town will request that the selectmen proceed with feasibility, desirability and cost implications for a marine fueling station at Granite Pier." It has since been changed to "in Rockport."
The Granite Pier is the most feasible place for a public fueling station, according to a study by Weston and Sampson of Reading conducted this April. Selectman Herman Lilja said he was against the change in the article's language, as he felt it "(rejected) our engineering reports."
However, as other selectmen pointed out, Article H is a non-binding question and has no town funds attached to it. Granite Pier has not been selected by the town as the official spot for the public fueling station. The purpose of the article is to see if voters would be willing to allow the town to seek grant funding for the project next year.
Members of the public and town have been back and forth on a public marine fueling station ever since one off Tuna Wharf off Bearskin Neck closed down sometimes in the 1970s. The issue gained new life after a public forum on the issue was held in March 2019. Following the hearing, the Community Preservation Committee granted $10,000 to Weston and Sampson for the public fueling station feasibility study.
Sometime after the study results were published, the Granite Pier Committee wrote a letter addressed to selectmen opposing the project altogether.
"This leads to another costly venture into the idea of enclosing the pier to create a mega-harbor," it reads. "If that is the end goal, then it should be presented as such without hiding behind false information of a gas dock promising 'income for the town' and 'the attraction of tourists.' The preservation of our community needs to be considered, and despite the title of the Community Preservation Act Committee, this group seems to be spearheading a campaign to do the opposite. The cost to the town here is far beyond dollars and cents. For 50-plus years, Rockport has been a hub of boating activity, all without a fueling station."
In addition to the public fueling station, residents will be asked if they wish to implement an independent fire district in Rockport. The community petition was pitched by the Rockport Independent Fire District Petitioners, a group of eight Rockport taxpayers that are suing the town for not including the article at Annual Town Meeting in May. Selectmen and fire Chief Kirk Keating voted to take it off the warrant earlier this year after members of the Rockport Fire Depeartment refused to support efforts to create an independent fire district.
The article has since been resubmitted as a community petition, which is required by law to be included on the warrant.
Nearly $500,000 in Community Preservation Act grants also are up for consideration this fall,
The full warrant for the 2021 Fall Town Meeting is as follows:
A: Pay unpaid bills from previous fiscal years.
B: Pay appropriations made under Articles 5, 5A, 5B, 5C, 6, 6A, and/or 6B at Annual Town Meeting this year.
C: Receive this year's Community Preservation Committee annual report.
D: Set aside funds for the Community Housing , Open Space/Recreation and Historic Preservation reserve accounts.
E: Use nearly $500,000 in Community Preservation Act grant funding to support the following: $200,00 for the Rockport Conservation Commission; $86,431 to restore the historic "Old Sloop" church on School Street; $75,000 for Action Inc.; $36,819 for new handrails and lighting at the Millbrook Meadow Park staircase by the dam; $30,000 for a solar panel power system at Thatcher Island; $48,500 to restore the Sandy Bay Historical Society Museum building; and $21,138 to preserve the American Legion Bandstand at Back Beach.
F: Pay the town's share of the collective bargaining agreement with the Massachusetts Coalition of Police Local 154 — Sergeants and Patrol Officers.
G: Create an independent Rockport fire district.
H: Continue researching the possibility of installing public fueling station in Rockport.
