HAMPTON, N.H. — A former Alabama police officer facing human trafficking and other charges was apprehended in New Hampshire, the U.S. Marshals Service said Saturday.
The U.S. Marshals' New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force said in a prepared statement that it arrested thefugitive ex-police officer in an apartment on C Street on Friday with help from local police and agencies.
Joshua Matthew Davidson, 30, of Fort Deposit, Alabama, was arrested on three outstanding warrants issued June 25 including allegations of human trafficking, second degree kidnapping and first degree sodomy.
The Dallas County, Alabama, District Court requested that bail be set at $250,000, and Davidson had reportedly indicated to authorities there that he would surrender to them. Davidson, however, failed to surrender and fled the state.
On Friday, the New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force received information from the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force that Davidson was likely in the Seacoast area.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday officials found Davidson, arrested him without incident and transported him to the Hampton Police Department where his arrest warrants from Alabama were confirmed, the release said.
He was then moved to the Rockingham Country Jail in Brentwood, N.H., where he was processed and held without bail as a fugitive from justice.
Davidson will appear in Hampton District Court on Monday. If he waives extradition, he will return to Alabama to face these charges.
It was not clear if Davidson had an attorney.
The Hampton, Greenfield and Seabrook, N.H., Police Departments, the Belknap and Rockingham County Sheriff's Offices in New Hampshire, Federal Protective Service, the New Hampshire State Police and deputy U.S. Marshals all assisted the New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force with the arrest.
"This arrest is another great example of the network of investigators of the U.S. Marshals Service that spans the country and the globe," U.S. Marshal Nick Willard said in the statement. "Fugitive cases evolve rapidly and our task force is able to respond equally as quickly to ensure that we can safely take these accused violent fugitives off the streets."
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.