On Thursday morning, a big orange excavator was moving debris piled high from digging on the former Fuller School property over the last several weeks.
Just above that — on what was once the Fuller ballfield — a “crusher,” as Windover Construction project manager Peter Gourdeau called it, was grinding down and breaking up giant boulders that crews had found buried from construction of the Route 128 Extension decades ago.
And crews have begun literally digging into the former school itself. As of late Thursday, portions of the easternmost wing of the building had been razed. One section was cleared away completely so that visitors to the site could walk between two wings of the structure.
The heavy construction and Fuller demolition is readying the site to be home to a new Cape Ann YMCA, a 200-unit housing complex and more than 25,000 feet of retail space.
Once a Catholic high school built by the Archdiocese of Boston, the Fuller building served more than four decades as a Gloucester public school and finally school district headquarters before gaining traction as the largest mixed-use development project in the city’s history.
“I know that, whenever I drive by that place, I’ll always see it and think of it as St. Peter’s High School,” said Lenny Linquata, a 1970 graduate of St. Peter’s, the first incarnation of the school building.
“But if this is going to help affordable housing in the community, that’s going to be great,” he added. “The YMCA has always been an asset to the community, and that’s fine. Plus, knowing the Y is going to be putting in more (affordable) housing units on Middle Street when it moves up (to the Fuller site), that’s great, too. I’ll just always think I’ll see the whole thing as St. Peter’s.”
The school had long anchored the 10.6-acre site purchased from the city by a partnership of Windover Construction, the YMCA of the North Shore and Sam Park & Company for $4.1 million in a deal that closed on Valentine’s Day. The partners — in conjunction with the Dolben Company of Woburn, primarily a housing development and management firm — are revitalizing the site through an estimated $70 million project. The 200-unit rental housing complex will include 30 recognized affordable units, while the partners’ agreement with the city calls for construction of up to 50 more affordable units on the site of the YMCA’s current Middle Street property.
“Right now, it’s all going according to schedule,” Gourdeau said Thursday, which calls for an opening of all elements of the project by the second half of 2020. Park and Lee Dellicker, who heads Windover Construction, had, at one point, said they hoped to begin demolition and later construction work in 2018, but the project became hung up in negotiations with the city over affordable housing issues, and aspects of Gloucester’s permitting process.
“It’s always been a challenging project,” Gourdeau said Thursday. “There’s always an ebb and flow, especially when you start demolition of a building. But we’re on the schedule we talked about.”
Gourdeau said he anticipates demolition of the buildings will carry through November, adding crews had not hit “any real surprises” since the work began.
He anticipates Windover will be able to begin construction on the new YMCA before the school demolition is completed. He noted the school building sits primarily on the parcels to be used for the YMCA and for Park’s retail space.
Gourdeau said the former school administration annex and workshop facilities are being razed now.
“The next demo phase will be the main school building, including the gym and the auditorium,” Gourdeau said.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, who attended class in the Fuller school building, recognized the demolition as a milepost.
“It’s a bittersweet feeling. I went to school there, it’s part of me. It was a great school but now it’s time to look forward, she said. “It’s a milestone, a long time coming, especially the affordable housing complex.”
Gourdeau acknowledged that the razing of the school stands as a turning point for a project that is projected to bring Gloucester an added $600,000 in annual local property and excise tax revenues, another $500,000 in permit and building fees, and 165 or more Cape Ann jobs among the three partners.
“The entire Fuller Mixed Use (partnership) team is pleased to have reached this point after such a long permitting phase,” Gourdeau said.
“Our goal is to complete this site preparation phase safely and efficiently,” he said. “We know the community is anxious to see the new buildings — especially the YMCA — get underway.”
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
