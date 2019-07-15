The razing of the defunct Fuller School building is "two to three weeks" away, and the opening of the new Cape Ann YMCA, additional retail space and a 200-unit rental housing complex to be built on the site has been pushed to late 2020, the head of developer Windover Construction says.
But the heavy-duty and ongoing site work has spawned a plan that should bolster water service to the $70 million project and the city alike, Windover CEO Lee Dellicker and city Chief Administrative Officer James Destino said.
Dellicker said the extensive work being carried out on the 10.6-acre Fuller site — much of it on and beneath the athletic fields that surround the building — spotlighted a 60-year-old water main that flowed beneath the property.
Windover reached out to the city, the property's former owner, to talk about a construction option: If the city would supply the water pipes needed to replace and relocate the main, Windover would supply the labor.
The deal was struck with an eye toward upgrading the main to better serve the city and the YMCA, the added shops and the apartments.
"I was proud of the way the mayor's office and city handled that when we approached them," said Dellicker. Windover and partners the YMCA of the North Shore, Sam Park & Co. and the Dolben Company of Woburn, which will manage the 200 apartments to be built on the site, bought the property from the city for $4.1 millionand the inclusion of 30 recognized affordable units.
Destino said plans call for the 16-inch water main — which will be upgraded, but not expanded — to now flow beneath the shoulder of School House Road rather than under buildings and what had been the Fuller field.
"It will give us a lot better access to (the main) when we need it," he said, adding he city's cost for pipe will run around $75,000. "It's a low-cost way for us to get this done."
The moving and upgrading of the water main will come on top of the larger $3 million sewer project on the fringes of the site. The sewer project will serve residents on five nearby streets as well as within the Fuller project. The Fuller partnership will build a new pumping station as part of that project which is being backed by a MassWorks state-based economic grant being funneled to the city.
"This," Destino said of the water main project, "is another step in the right direction."
As to the ongoing work on the site and its impact on a time frame that, at one point, called for construction to be carried out in 2018, Dellicker said site has not turned up any real surprises. Excavation of the Fuller field has included raising, in some places, 18 to 20 feet of fill boulders and other soils buried during the construction of the adjacent Route 128 Extension. Work inside and outside the building has focused on the removal of "unsuitable soils" and preparation for interior asbestos removal, Dellicker said.
"This was all stuff we knew about," Dellicker said. "We've had some areas where we found more than we had thought, but then we had some areas where we had less than we had thought, too.
"We're making good progress," he said. "The site preparation for this project was always anticipated to be extensive, and the abatement has been a bear.
"The big piles (of soil and boulders) that you see over there are piles that we have pulled out of the ground and that we're replacing with good gravel," Dellicker said, "but once we we past that and get the building down, people will see things really start to take shape."
