Gloucester friends of residents in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, have learned about a Red Cross campaign to help out as the area has been hit by the largest wildfire in Nova Scotia history.
Each year a group of Gloucester residents travel to Shelburne — a sister city to Gloucester — to pick up a Christmas tree for Kent Circle on Gloucester Harbor. Among those in the group is Ringo Tarr who reached out to check in with his friends there.
Tarr learned that half of the residents were evacuated, including the hospital and nursing home, and that the fire stopped short of hitting the downtown when the winds changed direction.
The fire, which started May 28, has burned more than 24,900 hectares of Shelburne County. An estimated 60 homes and a total of 150 structures were destroyed by the wildfire, according to a CBS report on June 13.
Tarr wanted to share details about a Red Cross campaign in which the Government of Canada and the Government of Nova Scotia will each match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal until June 29. This means that every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by the wildfires.
For details, visit donate.redcross.ca/page/129206/donate/1.
Gloucester and Shelburne have a long history of helping each other. The two fishing ports have been each other’s safe harbors through centuries of storm-tossed seas. Shelburne’s gift of Christmas tree started as thank you when Gloucester sent hundreds of books to stock its library. Several year ago, Shelburne began revitalizing its downtown and Gloucester sent trees for its Main Street.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.