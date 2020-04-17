Fundraiser launched for COVID-19 victim's family

As they mourn the death of a beloved Gloucester resident, the community is coming together to support the deceased's children.
Kelly LaRosa of Salisbury has organized a GoFundMe page to raise $7,500 to support the children of the late William D. Greeke, 55, of Gloucester. Greeke died on the evening of April 7 at Beverly Hospital due to complications caused by COVID-19.
Greeke is survived by his mother Doris Ann Ward Greeke and two children, Joshua, 15, and Mallory, 13.
"A prankster, name caller, and storyteller. A bartender, caregiver, and friend. But most of all, Willie's favorite title, was being called Dad," LaRosa wrote on the GoFundMe page.
The money raised will go toward financially supporting Joshua and Mallory's future: first car, prom, college, wedding and more.
"I know he will be laughing at us for footing the bill mall while being gracious and grateful, as was his special way," LaRosa wrote.
Those interested in contributing to LaRosa's efforts to support Joshua and Mallory can visit https://bit.ly/3etQv7G
Donors had contributed $1,940 by Friday evening to the $7,500 goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.