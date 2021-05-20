HAMILTON — A local nature education program that has taught a couple of generations of Cape Ann and North Shore schoolchildren about wildlife and forests will soon move to a new location that offers both.
Like a lot of organizations, Kestrel Educational Adventures took a hit from the pandemic, which forced tit last summer to cancel a summer camp that provided the revenue to keep the nonprofit going throughout the year. And with everyone working from home anyway, the organization decided to let its office space go, said executive director Jessica Kagle, who has run the program for nearly 20 years.
But as conditions have improved, she knew that Kestrel would need a space to work from again soon.
So she turned to social media, posting on the site Nextdoor about her search for new space.
She hoped for something that would offer privacy and maybe a little bit of outdoor space.
"I sort of thought it was a fantasy," said Kagle. "Wouldn't it be great if we had a little space?"
Before she knew it, "different people were already calling Inc.ubate Coworking," which had opened a location at the Patton Homestead in Hamilton.
Kagle went to take a look. She went back a few more times over the next few months. "It was just completely enchanting," she said.
The 24-acre site is near the Ipswich River, adjacent to another 100 acres of woodlands. She has already set up trail cameras — which captured images of wildlife scampering about and even otters.
The organization has set up a fundraiser to help offset the cost of moving and the rent for a year, which will give it its own small building and access to additional space on the homestead, including classrooms.
"We're really excited to welcome people to our first headquarters," said Kagle. The program usually sends its staff out to area schools or to nearby locations. Now, it will be able to have sessions at its site in Hamilton.
"Kestrel’s new home means more and easier to access science and nature programs for the community, and a space right onsite where they can host them," the organization said in announcing its plan. "Before long, you will be able to visit Kestrel and view turtle hatchlings, gather around a campfire built by outdoor skills students, come to a student work showcase, or attend a family program on tracking or tree identification."
The goal is to raise $10,000, which will cover the cost of the move and a year of rent.
The organization, which for a time was shared space with the Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team at the Get Outside Center on Gloucester's Main Street, is a tax-exempt charity so donations are tax-deductible.
In addition to straight donations through the site Fundrazr.com/kestrelhq, donors can take part in a "BioThon" on June 5 and 6 by collecting pledges for photos of wildlife, then taking as many wildlife photos as possible. More information on that is available at https://fundrazr.com/31olY0?ref=ab_a8rJP1_ab_9raXCuUpzBi9raXCuUpzBi
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.