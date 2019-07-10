Fundraising for Rockport fireworks fires up

ROCKPORT — The Rockport Illuminations committee is busy hosting fundraising events for the fireworks show, with its theme of "Lobsters and Lights," in town on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m.
Local artist Ken Knowles has once again created an artwork, titled “Rockport Illuminations," for the annual fundraising raffle. The 16- by 20-inch oil painting is valued at $5,000.
Raffle tickets will be sold this weekend at Brothers Brew, 27 Main St., from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. when the painting will be available for viewing. Anyone who buys a ticket at Brothers Brew gets a free doughnut. Tickets are $50 and also can be purchased on the website at www.rockportilluminations.com.
Tickets are available at Katie’s Gifts and Rockport Candle Company. Proceeds from the painting will go toward this summer's show.
The committee is holding a lantern contest for businesses and homes this year. Lanterns will be for sale at Bartletta Park on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those lanterns will begin to sprout up all over town, at individual houses, businesses and the main roadways entering the town.
Also the volunteer committee has organized a fundraiser, "Fries for Fireworks," at Bearskin Neck Bistro, 32 Bearskin Neck, until Aug. 5, when it will receive 50 percent of all sales of French fries.
On Sunday, Aug. 4, there will be a pancake breakfast at Brackett’s Oceanview restaurant, 25 Main St., from 8 to 10 a.m. to help raise money for the fireworks. The painting by Knowles also will be on view that day.
"We hope all these fundraisers will help us reach our goal," said Susan Collins, a founder of the event.
And once again this year the Rockport Candle Company has its commemorative fireworks candle with a scent of sweet summer fruit, and a portion of the sales goes toward funding the show. Candles are $22.
