DANVERS — More than 600 people attended the YMCA of the North Shore's annual, sold-out gala, The Wanderlust Ball, on Nov. 2 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Boston North Shore, raising more than $1 million for the first time in the event's history.
The event raises money to support individuals and families in need of camp, early education and other programs across the 25 communities the YMCA of the North Shore serves, including Cape Ann
This year, the live auction and fund-a-need portion of the evening raised $430,000 for Corner Stone, a new YMCA initiative for cancer patients and their families. Since its inception, the program has provided daily living support to nearly 2,000 participants, at no cost.
