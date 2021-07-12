ROCKPORT — When Découvert Fine Art reopens to the public after shutting down from the pandemic, gallery owner Steven Law hopes to create a space for personal reflection, whether it be joy or grief and everything in between.
Spiritual searching is nothing new to Law. He suffered a loss during this COVID-19 pandemic with the death of his partner of 45 years, Donald Stroud, who was 97.
They both intended to continue their tradition of a Bastille Day exhibition. The two started the shows five years ago to introduce artists whose work they believed deserved more attention.
This year, they planned to highlight artist John O’Brien, whose work will be unveiled in a show titled "Pockets of Light," which opens at the gallery, 73 Main St., on Bastille Day, this Wednesday, July 14, from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
"The artist created these works during the pandemic," Law said. "These works connect directly to the deeper concerns of our time. During the pandemic, John needed a language that spoke to the heart and the head. I hope this opening experience will allow viewers to 'feel' the work."
Law noted that O'Brien's works abound with portals, doors, gates and openings.
"Directly or indirectly, as a result of COVID, many among us have crossed through. Many more remain behind, wondering what kind of world is emerging," Law said. "The exhibition will open at night, in darkness. Viewers, like nomadic wanderers, somewhere between worlds of distress and safety, waiting for whatever is unfolding, will be invited to experience John’s work while listening to Gregorian chants."
They can also view a selection of master drawings from the 16th to the 20th centuries curated around the idea of surviving calamity.
"We have grieved, adapted, hoped, looked for signs, wonders, and promises; and now rejoice in the light. These paintings work at deep levels. They will resonate with the thinkers, seekers, and perhaps, in their own way, will encourage us in life," Law said. "I look forward to the experience as one awaits the dawn of a new day bringing forth fresh pockets of light. We are in solidarity with anyone who knows grief and bereavement, with those who have withstood calamity, and with all who hope."
This show had been planned for July 14, 2020, before the pandemic shuttered businesses.
O'Brien is a graduate of the Massachusetts College of Art and Design and the Graphics Arts Workshop of San Francisco, and he has exhibited in Boston, Brooklyn, New Orleans and San Francisco.
"Even when all the mysteries of the universe are accounted for, there remains a sense of wonder happened upon: an abandoned bird's nest, for instance,” he wrote in an artist statement. “Life can be tough, a blessing and a curse ... Think earth — Flanders Fields, blood, bone, metal, English French, German … and the lilies that no doubt sprung from that rich mix.”
Through a lens of loss, Law said he felt driven to bring this exhibition to fruition.
"I could not imagine a better exhibit for reopening. It's so appropriate for our time as a culture and deeply meaningful to me personally during my time of loss as I search for pockets of light." said Law. "In the 'opening up' that everyone is excited about, many are opening up in grief. In bringing this work to the public, in my personal grief and bereavement, this exhibition has become a point of grace. Would I say that this is the most important exhibition of our gallery? Probably, because so much is at stake for each person who comes — healing and hope. Would I like for John to feel encouraged to keep working as an artist? You bet I would."
IF YOU GO
What: Bastille Day exhibit, “Pockets of Light” with works by John O’Brien.
When: Wednesday, July 14, rain or shine, from 8:30 to 10 p.m. The show will continue through the summer.
Where: Découvert Fine Art, 73 Main St., Rockport.
Note: With regard to personal safety and lingering COVID-19 concerns, there may be a line outside to provide safe spacing indoors; chairs will be available for those who may need to sit.