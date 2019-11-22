Galvin faulted for violating conflict of interest laws  

BOSTON — The state Ethics Commission has faulted Secretary of State Bill Galvin for benefiting politically from early voting signs bearing his name and a taxpayer-funded voter guide ahead of last year's election.
On Friday, the commission said a nearly yearlong review found "reasonable cause" that Galvin violated the state's conflict of interest laws by prominently using his name in the voter education guide and on early voting signs his office displayed at polling stations during last November's elections, when he was also running for re-election.
In a letter to Galvin, the commission said it had determined the 2018 "Information for Voters" booklet published by Galvin's office, which displayed his name multiple times, was a "political benefit" that "in effect promoted your candidacy for re-election" giving him an advantage over other candidates in the race.
"It was free publicity for your reelection campaign," David Wilson, the Ethics Commission's executive director, wrote in the Nov. 22 letter. "This free publicity in an official state publication ... was a substantially valuable unwarranted privilege that was not properly available to you as a candidate for elected office."
The state's conflict of interest law prohibits public employees from using their official position to obtain benefits not otherwise available to them as political candidates.
Despite that, the Ethics Commission said it decided to resolve the allegations against Galvin with a "public information letter" instead of imposing more serious sanctions.
Anthony Amore, Galvin's Republican challenger in the 2018 election, who filed the ethics complaint against him, said he's getting off too easy.
"It's a slap on the wrist, which is really disappointing," said Amore, of Swampscott, who lost the election to Galvin. "He knew what he was doing was wrong."
A Galvin spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The conflicts
Galvin, one of the longest serving politicians on Beacon Hill, won a seventh term in the election after beating Amore and Juan Sanchez, who ran on the Green-Rainbow Party ticket. Galvin won about 70% of the vote after fending off a Democratic primary challenge from Boston City Councilor Josh Zakim.
In a statement, the Ethics Commission said it considers the matter "closed." It defended its decision to let the secretary off with a warning. The commission said it believed that "the public interest would be best served by publicly explaining how the conflict of interest law applies to Secretary Galvin’s alleged actions."
Galvin cooperated with the inquiry but denied any wrongdoing, and he agreed to resolve the matter with the public admonition, according to the commission.
The booklet, which was mailed to nearly 4.5 million registered voters in Massachusetts, fulfills a mandate in the state Constitution. It contained details about the Nov. 6, 2018, ballot, information on how to register to vote and advice on requesting absentee and overseas ballots. It also explained the three questions that appeared on the ballot.
But a section near the end of the 23-page booklet on securities fraud lauded Galvin's success for "returning millions of dollars" to defrauded investors.
It mentioned him by name in every paragraph — at least 12 times.
"An older couple contacted Secretary Galvin's office because all their money had been put into an annuity by their broker and they could not access their money without incurring substantial fees," read one vignette. "Secretary Galvin was able to get them out of the annuity without having to pay the fees."
Galvin's office also installed about 1,000 early voting signs at polling stations that included his name in large letters, "giving them the appearance and likely effect of campaign signs for his re-election," the Ethics Commission noted.
"Candidates often spend considerable sums of money for signs bearing their names and the office they are seeking," Wilson wrote. "The prominence of your name on the early voting signs resulted in voters likely seeing your name immediately before entering the voting location."
Even signs purchased by political candidates are not allowed within 150 feet of the entrance of an election precinct.
Lack of clear policies
To be sure, this isn't the first time Galvin, who has held the secretary's post for a quarter century, has faced criticism for blurring the lines between politics and his official duties.
Over the years, the Brighton Democrat has appeared in television ads encouraging people to vote, or alerting them to potential securities fraud schemes. His office has repeatedly defended the expenses as a public service, despite claims from critics that he used the ads to polish his image and get free publicity.
Ahead of the 2018 election, Galvin's office was accused of violating state law by enlisting government employees to drop off signature petitions for his re-election bid to local clerks offices while those employees were on the clock.
An "internal review" resulted in several unidentified state workers having their paychecks docked for performing political tasks on his behalf.
Good government groups say a lack of clear policies on conflict of interest involving election officials in Massachusetts means the lines between voter information and campaign activity is often blurred.
"The Ethics Commission has ducked this issue for many years," said Pam Wilmot, executive director of Common Cause of Massachusetts. "So in this case a slap on the hand is better than turning the other way, which is what has happened for a very long time."
Wilmot said Galvin's public admonishment signals the commission will be paying attention to the issue going forward, but said state regulations need to change to make the rules clearer.
"They need to make sure the secretary's office, but also local election clerks, know that they should be serving the public and not their re-election campaigns," she said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for the Times and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
