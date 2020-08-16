BOSTON — Secretary of State William Galvin will give the public insights next week into how much interest voters have expressed in acquiring mail-in ballots for the Sept. 1 primary.
On Tuesday, four days before the first-ever early voting period in Massachusetts before a primary election begins, Galvin will host a press conference to discuss preparations for the new practice and how election officials have handled the COVID-prompted authorization for no-excuse mail-in voting.
Galvin's office said in a press release that the secretary would discuss "the number of mail-in ballots requested, as well as information on returning and counting those ballots."
Scrutiny on mail-in voting is high amid cuts to the U.S. Postal Service and President Donald Trump's public declaration that he does not support more funding for the system because it would allow for universal mail-in voting.
Massachusetts is one of 46 states that the U.S. Postal Service warned that it cannot guarantee all ballots for the general election will arrive safely and with enough time.