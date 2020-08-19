BOSTON — Secretary of State Bill Galvin is defending the state's vote-by mail system as the U.S. Postal Service warns Massachusetts and other states that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted.
The state's 4.5 million voters were sent applications they may use to request ballots for the Sept. 1 primary and Nov. 3 general elections. The mass mailing of applications is required under a new state law that expanded vote-by-mail options amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus.
Galvin said more than 1 million people have requested absentee ballots, and state elections officials have mailed out 940,000.
As of Tuesday, at least 149,000 people have already voted in the primary.
"We're delighted with this response," Galvin told reporters at a Statehouse briefing. "We certainly think it's going to help increase the turnout but also give people the option to cast a ballot without concerning themselves about their health."
Galvin also reminded voters that they can still cast ballots in person at the polls on Election Day.
"In fact, I would suggest to you that it'll be safer than going to many supermarkets," he said.
Galvin's comments come as elections officials and the Postal Service brace for an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Massachusetts is one of 46 states that was warned by the post office that it cannot ensure all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time.
In a letter to Galvin's office, Postal Service general counsel Thomas Marshall wrote that the state's deadlines for requesting and casting mail-in-ballots are "incongruous" with the agency's delivery standards.
"This mismatch creates a risk that ballots requested near the deadline under state law will not be returned by mail in time to be counted," Marshall wrote.
Galvin called the claims "inappropriate" and questioned why the Trump administration is raising the issue.
"The Postal Service has been able to provide ballots delivery during wars, so I don't understand why this would be such a problem," he said.
Democrats suggest the warning from the Postal Service and other cost-cutting policies are an attempt by the Trump administration to derail mail-in balloting and sway the election. The dispute has been stoked by Republican President Donald Trump, who has stepped up his criticism of wide-scale voting by mail.
On Tuesday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issued a statement saying he was putting the brakes on any cost-cutting initiatives that could affect service.
"To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," he said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on lawmakers to return from August recess early this week to vote on legislation that would provide $25 billion for the Postal Service and block changes to its operations.
House Democrats are also pressing for DeJoy, a Trump ally and appointee, to be removed from the job.
"Louis DeJoy should have never been tapped for postmaster general to begin with," Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, said during a live-streamed press briefing Tuesday with other members of the state's congressional delegation. "His top qualification to run the Postal Service was being a donor to the Trump campaign."
"He should resign effective immediately, and frankly, a career postal worker should take over in his absence," Trahan added.
Several attorneys general, including Democrat Maura Healey, announced earlier in the day that they are planning to file a federal lawsuit to block the changes.
"By interfering with the Postal Service, President Trump is putting both our democracy and people's health at risk," Healey said in a statement.
Galvin said he supports efforts by other elected officials to seek recourse through the courts.
"This is a national issue that needs to be addressed," he said Tuesday. "My experience with the Trump administration has been that the only way to deal with the bureaucratic problems they create is to go to court."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.