It’s planting season, and many workers mandated to stay home by Gov. Charlie Baker during the coronavirus pandemic are turning to gardening — to grow food, flowers and to reduce stress.
Meanwhile, garden businesses — deemed “essential services”— across Cape Ann have pivoted their normal business practices to keep serving customers while preventing spread of the coronavirus.
Cedar Rock Gardens is opening for its 2020 season this Wednesday. With it comes a new online store.
“We loaded our whole business online,” said Elise Jillson, who owns Cedar Rock with her husband, Ford Tucker Smith. “You can order plants online and two days later pick them up at Cedar Rock.”
This shift is new for Jillson and Tucker Smith, but they’re optimistic that launch day will go off without a hitch.
“It will be a large learning curve figuring it all out (in the beginning),” said Jillson. “But we have everything put in place so hopefully it will run smoothly. We may lose out on (selling) some of the stuff we’re building here like the hanging pots and customized pots.”
Jillson said customers have been very supportive during this uncertain time. Many have been called or sent emails to the couple wishing them luck and asking how the business is doing.
“It’s really great that people have been partaking in these more difficult shopping experiences to support local businesses,” she said.
Safe ways to pick up
Wolf Hill has also added an online store and incorporated additional safety precautions at its stores. In Gloucester, a plexiglass window at the main check-out area now separates customers and cashiers, and there is a check-out location outside for those who don’t feel comfortable entering the shop.
“We just started (the online shop) at the beginning of March,” said Brittany Malgeri, general manager at Wolf Hill’s Ipswich location. “We anticipated the shutdown, so we created the website and threw some stuff together. Ever since it’s been taking off.”
“I think that it hasn’t affected sales,” said Malgeri of her shop’s shift online. “It’s been harder because we have less staff and are unable to directly help customers. People have been very understanding and grateful. Customers are wanting to get out and work in their gardens because they’re stuck at their home. We’re just offering safe ways to pick up stuff.”
Most of the time, orders are left in Wolf Hill’s parking lot to be picked up. For now, parking lot pick-ups are mostly done in Ipswich, but Malgeri hopes to get the service going in Gloucester. Both locations offer home deliveries.
Still, Malgeri said there are a lot of unknowns going forward.
“We’re still planning on getting in our plant material in, but everything is delayed because of (the pandemic),” she said. “We may see a bit of change on what we have on hand versus what is ordered. Everything’s different everyday.”
Open 100 years
Gordon Florists and Greenhouses in Ipswich has been taking online orders for over five years, but only since the pandemic started has the website exploded in popularity, according to owner David Gordon.
“We are taking as many orders online as we can and doing curbside pick-up for that,” he explained. “The way we do deliveries now is that we call first and leave the order on (the customer’s) front step.”
Gordon has also reopened its florist shop.
“We asked the state if it was alright and they said it was because we were an essential service,” said Gordon. Now we’re open every other day, three to four days a week. Instead of being open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. we’re open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
Gordon said since being welcomed back, customers have been on the ball with social distancing.
“There’s always a couple that don’t play along,” he lamented, “but I’d say about 98 percent of them wear gloves and masks when they come in.”
The coronavirus has been disruptive to Gordon’s business, as he had to lay off some of his employees after the stay-at-home order was initiated. Since then, the limited staff have been “running around” trying to keep up with the company’s new way of business.
“We’re trying to be as safe as we can and do as much business as we can,” explained Gordon. “It’s not easy, but (the store has been open) for 100 years, through the Great Depression and World Wars. We’re doing the best we can.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.