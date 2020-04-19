In case you've been wondering, Susan Kelly would like to remind you that spring, unlike so many other things, has not been canceled.
Kelly, founder and president of Gloucester's ever-expanding Generous Gardeners volunteer team, said that despite some worrisome weather, COVID-19 will not stop some 28,000 tulips from blooming soon on Stacy Boulevard. Another 2,000 bloom will bloom beyond the Blynman Bridge in the newly replanted and renovated "gorgeous, little Elizabeth Gordon Park."
"People have been asking," Kelly said. "This year everyone is out on the boulevard and they'll stop me and ask about the tulips. They're worried because the beds got a little storm-battered, but the salt water washes out of them easily and they're doing fine, so the answer is yes, I see a hint of red in the beds already. The tulips will be back more than ever this spring."
In their signature bright green aprons, Kelly's tulip trailblazing team of Generous Gardeners has in recent years become a familiar and much-loved sight in Gloucester, transforming everything from traffic islands to neglected spaces into little patches of Paris in the springtime.
This spring, said Kelly, the team is out there again. Only this year, along with those bright green aprons, they are wearing matching green masks to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. The masks are the handiwork of team member Antonietta Calabrese, who, when she isn't tending to tulips, has been sewing masks for everyone from Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken to local hospital staff.
"We are keeping socially distanced," said Kelly of her team.
The team is also keeping busier than ever, which is why, along with the 30,000 tulips along Stacy Boulevard, spring will soon be busting out all over Gloucester.
Kelly likes to think of her team as “guerrilla gardeners,” volunteers who — with a lot of help from city Public Works Director Mike Hale and his crews — commit to transforming neglected spaces into gobsmacking gorgeous gardens. Just like the ones you're about to see.
Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.
