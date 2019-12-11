Drivers who regularly travel Grant Circle contended with heavier traffic than usual Monday and Tuesday evening and should be ready for more of the same Thursday.
National Gird crews reported to Grant Circle on Monday and again Tuesday evening to fix an issue with a gas mainline.
According to Public Works Director Michael Hale, 18 residents on Ashland Place reported gas outages on Saturday and Sunday. It was discovered that water had been leaking into the neighborhood's aging mainline.
National Grid crews were called in Sunday night to install what was is called a "drip" device, which works to get water out of a gas mainline.
Most of the outages were resolved on Monday, but on Tuesday, crews were back to install another drip at Grant Circle for further repairs.
The affected gas line connected down Washington Street from Ashland Place to Gloucester Avenue, according to Assistant Fire Chief Joe Aiello.
"(Work) was mostly in the road area and not so much residential," Aiello said. "We didn't receive any complaints odors of gas from the neighborhood. Unfortunately, the infrastructure is old and it needs to be replaced."
The work was related to "reliability issue" and not a safety issue, according to Christine Milligan, a National Grid media relations representative. She went on to say the mainline is scheduled to be retired sometime in the future and will be replaced with a high-pressure mainline.
The roadwork caused traffic to back up on Washington Street and the adjacent Route 128 during peak rush hour around 5 p.m. Only one lane on the round-about was available when entering from Washington Street. Gloucester Police officers were on scene to direct traffic.
Aiello said the back-up did not effect emergency vehicle traffic.
National Grid is still trying to find how the the water got into the gas mainline, and Milligan said it was "highly likely" crews will be back as early as Thursday for further work.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
