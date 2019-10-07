Policymakers in Massachusetts are trying to tame carbon emissions from the transportation sector at a time when gas prices are relatively low.
AAA Northeast reported Monday that a gallon of unleaded gas averaged $2.52 in its latest survey, down 3 cents from last week. A year ago, gas prices here were averaging $2.84 a gallon.
On Cape Ann, the price for a gallon of regular gas ranged Monday from a low of $2.51 in Manchester to high of $2.89 in Essex and Rockport.
"Most motorists around the country are seeing gas prices stabilize or decline," AAA's Mary Maguire said in a statement. "On the whole, we are seeing gasoline demand pushing lower amid healthy supply levels, ultimately keeping prices stable or cheaper for most motorists."
Massachusetts and other northeast and mid-Atlantic states are developing a 10-year program that will include a cap on emissions from motor gasoline and on-road diesel, pollution sources that account for over 80 percent of carbon emissions in the region.
Suppliers who transport fuel across state lines would hold trade emission allowances under the cap-and-invest program which is expected to generate revenues for the states, and likely higher costs for drivers.
State House lawmakers at some point over the six weeks remaining for formal sessions this year plan to debate potential new sources of revenue for investments in public transportation, the gas tax among them. Every penny added to the state's 24-cent gas tax could produce $35 million to $40 million.
