Gas prices have remain unchanged in Massachusetts over the past week but have gone down a bit in northern New England.
The latest GasBuddy price reports show the Bay State's price remained steady, averaging $2. 56 for a gallon of regular gasoline. New Hampshire's prices dropped 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, to $2.46. Vermont's went down slightly, to $2.63 per gallon. Maine's price also fell slightly, to $2.54 per gallon.
Gas prices in Massachusetts are 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 29.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Massachusetts priced regular gas at $2.25 per gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $3.55, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.
Gas prices for a gallon of gas on Cape Ann ranged from $2.71 in Gloucester to $2.89 in Essex and Rockport, according to GasBuddy.com
The national average is $2.64 per gallon. That's up 7 cents from a month ago, and 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
