Set around the theme of “Discover, Connect, Belong,” and highlighting the work of Gloucester students taking part in Gloucester Education Foundation-funded programs, the Main Street nonprofit recently released its fiscal 2023 Impact Report to coincide with the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
The timing of the report not only celebrates the end of the school year, but dovetails with GEF’s spring fundraising appeal, which secures money for the upcoming school year’s programs.
The report, which can be found at https://thinkthebest.org/news1/fy23report, puts Gloucester students squarely at the center, spotlighting their experiences in GEF-funded programs. It showcases student-written pieces, and details of the organization’s new Student Advisory Committee.
Even the report’s cover photo was shot by a student, Gloucester High Class of 2023 graduate Aiden “Treely” Dowd.
This year, Gloucester Public Schools received more than $350,000 in grant funding from GEF for 21 programs in prekindergarten through grade 12, according to the report. The grants ranged from as little as $250 for a Legacy Project Mural at Gloucester High to as high as $95,468 for a sound upgrade to the Gloucester High auditorium, a proposal co-authored by two Gloucester High students, according to the report.
This past school year, GEF continued investments in band and theater; vocational, robotics, and engineering programs; O’Maley Academy; the Gender Equity STEM Club; mentoring for Gloucester High juniors and seniors; and the O’Maley Science Center, among other initiatives.
New spending included the major upgrade to the Gloucester High auditorium’s sound system, therapeutic music groups at Veterans Memorial Elementary School, an all-new “All Kids Bike” initiative to teach kids how to ride a bike at the new East Veterans Elementary School in the coming school year, and a $25,000 feasibility study to investigate renovations to the Gloucester High and O’Maley Innovation Middle School auditoriums.
“This year GEF aimed to balance growing established programs with investing in new projects and small pilots,” said GEF Executive Director Emily Siegel. “We want to continue to build on what’s sparking students’ interests, deepening their skills and cultivating a sense of belonging as they progress through (Gloucester Public Schools). We’re also always on the lookout for fresh ideas that meet those goals.”
In addition to grants to Gloucester Public Schools, the foundation brought back two beloved community events this year: The Power of Play and Gloucester Student Arts Festival.
Both events returned bigger and more robust than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, with strong leadership from Power of Play event chair Heather Widtfeldt and Arts Festival coordinator Toni Waldron.
“It was a strong year for community engagement at GEF. We had veteran volunteers returning and new ones joining our ranks,” said Board President Anna O’Connor, a retired Gloucester Public Schools educator. “It takes the whole community to pull off these special events, and Gloucester really showed up for GEF!”
“With so many remarkable GEF-powered opportunities returning to our schools this year, it has been wonderful for our community to once again experience the full impact of GEF’s support,” said Superintendent Ben Lummis.
You can view the Impact Report and make a donation to GEF to support next year’s programs at www.thinkthebest.org.