Gelsinger talks necessity of technology in future workforce

WENHAM — Growing up on the family farm in Pennsylvania, Pat Gelsinger was expecting to grow up and run the grounds he had worked as a child.
"I was the number one son of a farming father. Which, what does the number one son do? They inherit the farm," explained Gelsinger.
However, what Gelsinger expected to do and what he fell in love with were quite different.
Gelsinger found himself winning a scholarship from a local tech school, skipping his last year of high school, getting his associate's degree, and getting recruited by Intel. All by the age of 18.
"It changed the trajectory of my life," he said.
Thirty-eight years later, Gelsinger, as VMware's CEO, is ranked best CEO in America by Glassdoor's annual survey; surpassing legends such as Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Apple's Tim Cook.
On Tuesday, Gordon College hosted Gelsinger to speak as a part of the institution's initiative Work Ahead: Ready for 2030. The new initiative works on preparing students to enter the future workforce through exposure to professionals at TED Talk styled events.
Leaders of Christian schools across the country and faculty, staff, and students of the college filled the auditorium to hear what Gelsinger would advise higher education communities to do in a future saturated by technology.
In the past, Gelsinger explained, tech life and daily life were separate. But that is not the case any longer.
"We are just getting started," said Gelsinger. "Where the four biggies — Cloud, mobility, AI, and Edge IoT — are the four superpower forces that are going to cause technology to become even more integrated into every aspect of your rest, your play, your education, your work, your social, your financial, your health experiences."
Gordon College President D. Michael Lindsay directed the conversation to highlight the incoming freshmen class, inquiring what Gelsinger thinks the workforce will look like in the year 2030, now that technology will be that much more a part of daily life.
"I view technology as permeating every aspect of every job," said Gelsinger. "There is not a job that does not need a technological underpinning. In the past we have said, read, write, and arithmetic. In the future it will be read, write code, and arithmetic."
"Everyone of us needs to be technologically capable regardless of the field that we are participating in," he said.
Gelsinger said he believes that students need to be prepared for significantly unknown futures. Referencing McKinsey & Company's "Future of Work" study, the IT industry veteran explained that there will be 900 million new jobs due to AI but 600 million jobs will be destroyed in the process.
"Half of the jobs that you will be graduating students into are not yet invented," he said.
Gelsinger urged audience members to lean into becoming more technologically capable for the sake of their careers and community members. This, he emphasized, does not exclude institutions.
While online schooling has often been perceived by higher education institutions in a negative light, which was referenced in an audience member's question, Gelsinger calls it the real thing.
"Until you make it a central part of your educational process, I think you have bestowed your institution to become less and less relevant to the future," he said.
For Gelsinger, a dream is that every single child receives a world-class education. A feat that he believes "will only be enabled through online technology, by mobile experiences, by superpowers."
"It is their ticket to an economic, prosperous future and it is the greatest anecdote against all of the ills in terrorism, child abuse, sexual assault (and) slavery," said Gelsinger.
