Next time you pass Grant Circle, don't forget to collect $200.
Monopoly lovers can now travel around the coastal city of Gloucester in the comfort of their living room. Gloucester High School's Student Council has created and is selling Gloucesteropoly, a local version of Monopoly, to raise money for the senior class.
"This board is 100% our baby," said senior Katherine Bevins, 18. "I love this board more than anything. I have worked so hard for it, and for other people to appreciate it is such a good feeling."
The senior class has raised just over $6,000, selling 250 games, in a matter of three days.
The classic board game with a twist includes 22 Gloucester properties that can be purchased if players can budget correctly.
The featured businesses — such as Primo Plastering LLC, Kerry's Salon, Village Silversmith, and Gorton's Seafood — donated anywhere from $300 to $500 to have a spot on the board.
Free parking can be found at the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and you may be sent to Gloucester's Police Station if you have a bad roll of the dice.
Creating a Monopoly-like board game as a means to raise money was brought to the students' attention by School Committeeman Joel Favazza, who graduated from the high school in 2003.
"The impetus for this board game was that the class before me, in 2002, had made a similar board and made substantial money off of it," Favazza recalled.
Favazza mentioned the idea, and the current students ran with it.
For a year and a half, students worked with Favazza to graphically design the board, correspond with the manufacturer, boardgamemanufacturers.com, and reach out to local businesses about donating.
"The students this time around did a great job," Favazza said. "I couldn't be more proud of what they did."
The Student Council will be selling the game this Saturday, Jan. 18, in the high school's atrium from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Each board is $25 and all of the proceeds go toward supporting the Gloucester High Senior Class of 2020.
If out-of-towners are interested in purchasing a game, the Student Council clarified that they will have to pay for the board, shipping, and shipping insurance.
When the high school's Student Council posted a photo of the Gloucesteropoly game to its Facebook wall, users of the social media site were ecstatic — leaving more than 120 comments on the post.
Darcia Sadoski Tremblay of Topsfield commented that she wants to replicate the board at other schools.
"I would love to get your method of putting this together. Such a great idea that I would love to do for Masco," Tremblay wrote.
Even former residents who live in places such as Oklahoma, Arizona and Florida expressed a desire to purchase the reinvented classic.
"Our son graduated from GHS (in ROTC) and went into the Marines (now in Florida) and he sent me a message that he wanted the game! So cool! Great idea!" wrote Dorothee Williams.
Bevins explained that the money raised from this fundraiser will go toward senior events such as prom.
"I have this big dream that if we sell 1,000 boards, I would want to do a free prom," Bevins said. "I want everyone to be able to go and I want people to afford it and have the best time of their lives."
Gamers who aren't able to stop by the high school this weekend may contact the Student Council at ghsstuco2020@gmail.com or contact tlowthers@gloucesterschools.com to purchase Gloucesteropoly.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
BUYING THE BOARD
Gloucester High School Class of 2020 Student Council members are selling the board game Gloucesteropoly for $25 to raise money for senior class events, including prom.
There are two ways to purchase the game:
* Saturday, from from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the atrium at the high school, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
* By contacting the student council at ghsstuco2020@gmail.com or contact tlowthers@gloucesterschools.com. Out-of-towners purchasing a game will have to pay for the game, shipping, and shipping insurance.
