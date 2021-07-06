For 3-year old Gracie Curcuru, spending time with her Papa is the best part of the Fourth of July weekend .
“It is my favorite,'' she said Monday, smiling up at her grandfather, Phil Curcuru.
Gracie then ran to her brother, Carter, 5, who was waving at all the boats that were passing through Blynman Canal and under the Blynman Bridge, known as The Cut and Cut Bridge, respectively.
“Hellooo, Happy Fooouuurrrtth,” Carter said, jumping up and down.
While their excitement might have exceeded most on Stacy Boulevard this past Monday, these two weren’t the only ones celebrating.
After a year and a half of no festivities on the island due to COVID-19 pandemic, and a rain delay, Gloucester started things off with a bang this weekend as the city celebrated Independence Day with an oceanside concert and fireworks over the Outer Harbor.
And for one of the event organizers, the day couldn’t be better.
“We have been waiting for this for over a year to get back into it,” Brent "Ringo" Tarr said. “I have always loved doing this stuff and it has just been really hard not being able to do it with the COVID.”
Originally scheduled for the traditional July 3, Saturday's rainy weather pushed the show to Monday.
“It has been great,” Tarr said, motioning to the crowds of people flooding downtown Monday afternoon and the stage that later Monday would host bands Runaround Sound and Neon 90s who donated their talent for the event.
“This is the first big event for Gloucester since the pandemic,” Tarr said. “I think we are going to have the biggest turnout we have ever had.”
“It is just the sign of things getting back to normal,” he added.
Drummer Stephen Russo said being able to play live music again is almost like "a rebirth."
"We haven't played in 15 months," Russo said, who drums for both bands that played Monday night. "It is nice to be able to get back out there."
When the pandemic restricted gathering sizes, Michael Breault of Audio East Event Systems struggled to find work.
“When they limited crowd sizes and stuff like that they basically shut down our industry over the last year,” he said.
But now, as his company runs the sound for the seaside concert, that all seems like a distant memory.
“This is a great time every year,” Breault said.
As music resounded and the sun began to set, Stacy Boulevard and Western Avenue's median became crowded with beach chairs, towels and tons of people eager to watch the main event: fireworks dazzling the night sky.
