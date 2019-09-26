A new installation at East Gloucester Elementary School will allow schoolchildren to, as principal Amy Pasquarello puts it, “get the wiggles out.”
Using money from the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization, a “sensory hallway” was created. A space in one of the halls was decorated with numbered and colored decals on the floors and walls. The children can follow the numbers or colors to take a short journey by hopping and jumping around the space.
Kids will be allowed to leave class briefly to visit the space when they feel they have to get up for a minute or two and move around.
