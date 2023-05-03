Gloucester High is exploring adding a fifth Career Vocational Technical Education program by adding medical assisting to its lineup.
The new program, if approved, would not only help balance the gender equity of the school’s career shops but also provide a path to high-paying, in-demand jobs.
“All roads led to medical assisting for us,” said Principal James Cook during a recent School Committee meeting.
Gloucester High already offers shops in Advanced Manufacturing/Machine Technology; Automotive Technology; Carpentry Technology; and Electricity Technology.
During a larger presentation highlighting the accomplishments of the high school’s CVTE programs, Cook said these are shops the state considers to be non-traditional female programs, which means they are actively recruiting young women into these programs to encourage more gender equity.
Medical assisting would help with the gender balance of the high school’s CVTE programs.
As far as equity is concerned, said Career/Vocational Technical Education Coordinator Brenda Waslick, the state considers medical assisting a nontraditional male field.
“So this will attract more females into the programs and create more equity that way,” she said.
Cook said to add a new CVTE program, the school must conduct labor market research with the MassHire North Shore Workforce Board, figure out what students want, design the program, develop a budget and identify staffing. The school also needs to establish a program advisory committee and develop curriculum.
“And then we would need to consult with Essex Tech as well as the state on adding the program,” Cook said.
Next year would be the application process to the state, and if the program gets approved they would be able to move forward in 2024-2025.
Waslick said about medical assisting: “The workforce growth is absolutely huge.”
She said there is extra funding available through the state’s Skills Capital Grant program. A medical assisting program would support community outreach, she added, and the skill is a high priority need outlined in the Workforce Board’s Northeast Blueprint.
Waslick said Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers does not have a medical assisting program. Instead, Waslick said Essex Tech offers health assisting, which is specific to the certified nursing assistant field.
There are more than 100 career pathways in the medical assisting field and the projected workforce growth in related medical careers is 37% to 57%, she said.
“These students will be placed and they have high-paying career paths,” Waslick said. For instance, an urgent care medical assistant can earn up to $71,000.
As seniors, students can take exams for medical assistant, medical laboratory scientist, medical laboratory technician and phlebotomy technician through the American Medical Technologists association, Waslick said.
In speaking with officials at Peabody Veterans Memorial High, which offers medical assisting to its students, Waslick said their students have a 100% passing rate on the medical assistant exam, though some students opt to skip the exam and go straight into industry.
School Committee member Melissa Teixeira Prince said she liked the idea, but would want to hear more about how the program would fit physically into the high school, what its budget might be and other information before the committee votes to move ahead. Others were also supportive but also wanted to learn more before voting.
To highlight the work of its CVTE programs, Gloucester High is planning a Career and Technical Education Showcase on May 11, 5:30 p.m., in the auditorium. That day, Waslick said BRUNT Workwear of North Reading will be donating free work boots to CVTE students committed to their vocational programs or entering the workforce in trades.
