Ward councilors are expected to drill down on local issues, and the two candidates vying for the Ward 2 seat Kenneth Hecht is vacating at year’s end say they plan to do just that.
Both Joseph Giacalone and Barry Pett bring to the race lifelong tenures living in the city.
And both spent years in the business world at some point in their careers.
But there are big differences in their backgrounds as they seek to represent the area stretching from the Harbor Loop to Blackburn Circle and bounded on the north by Route 128.
Giacalone, who holds a senior position at Shaw’s Supermarket in Beverly, sees a big part of his job as helping his neighborhood withstand the upheaval that will come with major construction projects at the former Fuller School site — one of them is for 200 units of housing. There’s also the potential construction of a new elementary school near the current Veterans Memorial Elementary School, to replace that building and East Elementary Gloucester School.
The new school is necessary, he said. “Our children deserve it and the teachers deserve it.” But once it’s done, he continued, “it will be the role of the City Council to help the residents deal with (traffic and other) issues.”
Pett has spent the last 20 years working for state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, a Gloucester Republican, and promises to bringing a wealth of experience to the role.
Working for Tarr, Pett has dealt with constituent issues and worked on transportation issues.
He’ll have the time for council work, he said, because he plans to retire from his Statehouse job next year. Serving on the council would be “another way of serving the community and staying involved.”
“I have a tremendous (record) of serving the people of the community,” he added. “I’ve been involved in this community for a long time.”
Ward 2 council candidate profiles
Joseph Giacalone
Age: 50
Occupation: Receiver, Shaw’s Supermarket, Beverly.
Family: wife, Sophia.
Education: Bachelor of Science in political science, minor in music, Salem State University.
Current/prior elected office; community service: chair of the Downtown Development Commission and former Ward 2 chair of the Gloucester Democratic City Committee.
Barry Pett
Age: 67
Occupation: Director of community outreach, constituent service representative and MASSDOT coordinator, office of state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr
Family: single
Education: Syracuse University, Boston Architectural College, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Bachelor of Science in civil engineering, major in urban planning), Boston University.
Current/prior elected office; community service: U.S. Army, active duty 1975-1979, reserves 1979-1981, discharged rank of captain; Gloucester Rotary Club; vice chair of Gloucester Economic Development Industrial Corporation; Gloucester Redevelopment Authority; Gloucester Fisherman’s Memorial Service Committee.
