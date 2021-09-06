"With mirth and laughter let old wrinkles come.” — "The Merchant of Venice," by William Shakespeare
In the spirit of the wisdom that comes only with old age, the Friends of the Gloucester Council on Aging set out to capture the personal histories of local senior citizens — now affectionately called the "Gloucester 28."
The Friends announced its planned publication of "The Past Is A Present," a book featuring profiles of the 28 on Monday, Sept. 6. The book is a fundraising vehicle for the Friends, now celebrating its 33rd anniversary. All profits will be used to benefit Gloucester’s senior community.
These personal stories reflect the real-life impact of events and daily life in 20th century America. And in the case of Jamillia Roberts McCurdy, it traces her path from being raised on a former slave plantation in South Carolina to Cape Ann.
Carla Grillo, the writer, editor and creator of the project, said these personal stories give context to history on a greater level.
"This book is intended to interest not only the extended families of those featured but also a wider audience, whether a fellow senior citizen or a younger person because this showcases the real-life perspectives of people who lived in Gloucester or the environs of Cape Ann a long time ago, and they share their incredible history of this area," Grillo said. "This is about the deep historical roots that these people have here and they shared a fount of information."
Pre-orders for the book are available through the website that launches Monday. Sept. 6, along with the names of those featured in the book. The plan is to have the self-published book ready for delivery by the December holidays.
The idea behind this project is the celebration of the lives of all senior citizens as well as acknowledging their place in local history, whether the profile be of a long-time resident descended from an early settler or a more recent immigrant working the waterfront. Those interviewed range in age from 74 to 97.
More than 500 hours of oral histories have been documented for this project, which began almost five years ago.
The project began in June 2017 when the Friends published a monthly series, "The Past Is A Present," which featured an original profile, which appeared as the cover story in the Gloucester Council on Aging newsletter, called Coastline News. The series continued through December 2019, just before COVID-19 changed the world.
For the book, the profiles have been expanded and illustrated with a greater number of photos, including childhood and present-day photos.
“It’s been a true labor of love for Carla Grillo," said Howard Frisch, president of the Friends since 1998.
Grillo talked about an unexpected surprise that arose from the project. "There would be a buzz about the Senior Center in anticipation of that month’s 'celebrity' profile," she said. "We wanted to make them rock stars, and there is magic to the revelations that come through in these profiles."
She also noted that during the pandemic, award-winning Gloucester photographer Bill Sumner often would be seen on Stacy Boulevard taking socially-distanced photographs of the featured seniors. The book features curated historical photographs supplied by the seniors, as well as contemporary photographs taken by Sumner.
Lucy Sheehan, retired executive director of the Gloucester Council on Aging, applauded the effort to preserve these special memories.
"From the beginning, the intention of 'The Past Is A Present' project has been to honor the incredible lives of these 28 seniors and to preserve for posterity each senior’s personal story and unique recollection of Gloucester history, in some cases dating back to the 1920s,” said Sheehan.
Grillo said she is passionate about this project for many reasons.
"I put both parents in the grave in the past ten years and I have seen what it takes for people getting older who had incredible life stories who never had a chance to share those stories until their obituaries," she said. "During these profiles, these seniors opened up their lives to me. For some, it was an emotional experience talking abut their lives. It was fun but for some there also would be tearful moments remembering their loved ones who died before them. For some, it was a cathartic experience. I'm humbled at just haveing the opportuntiy to meet these people and getting to be part of their lives and sharing their lives with the world."
Grillo added that she hopes there will be future publications related to the stories of other seniors citizens.
For more information, visit the website, which launches Monday, Sept. 6, at https://www.pastisapresent.org.
THE GLOUCESTER 28
What: Friends of the Council on Aging plan to publish "The Past Is A Present" as a fundraiser and are launching "The 28 Blog," at friendsofthegcoa.org, which provides updates on seniors profiled in the book as a lead-up to the book's publication.
Who: The 28 Gloucester seniors citizens profiled are Lois “Teddy” Stillman; Barbara Maddix; Ida (Parco) Spinola; Mary (Rhinelander) McCarl; Connie (Guarciariello) Troisi; Florence (Parisi) Martin; Natalie (Pinto) Daley; Louise (Selig) Corliss; Bob Quinn; Jennie (Randazza) Parisi; Bob McKechnie; Grace (Misuraca) Favazza; Ron Gilson; Mike Linquata; George “Gid” Loring; Barbara (Ricker) Egan; Maria (Capponetti) Millefoglie; Frank “Paco” Stewart; Gonzalo Verdugo; Jamillia (Roberts) McCurdy; Barbara Main; Bill Sumner; Jennifer-Lee (Levitz) Aronson; Robert “Bobby” Ryan; Juni VanDyke; Howard Frisch; Rose M. (Finnan) Baker; and Madeline (Selig) Grillo.
When: Monday, Sept. 6, for launch for the blog and pre-ordering for the book. The plan is to have the book ready by the December holidays.
How much: $25, with free shipping in the United States.
More information: Visit the website https://www.pastisapresent.org.