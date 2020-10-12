An explosion of color is taking place in a back field of the century-old Seaview Farm, a labor of love for Gloucester's Jessie Sorrells.
This is her third year working about a quarter-acre field on the Rockport farm where she has nurtured 3,300 dahlia plants, representing 400 varieties.
Steven Law and Donald Stroud of Rockport have been taking daily hour-long drives to get out of the house during the pandemic when they happened upon Seaview Farm where a display of dahlias caught their attention.
"We were going past the farm when we saw a bucket full of flowers and we were curious. We had never visited the farm before so we stopped to take a closer look at the flowers. Then we met the most humble person sitting there and it was the person who was responsible for these glorious flowers," said Law.
Law and Stroud were so moved that they bought more than a dozen bunches of dahlias to share with friends and neighbors to spread goodwill during these trying times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We thought they would make wonderful gifts and a way to lift up spirits during COVID, and this is our way of saying let's celebrate the beauty in the world," said Law. "I also can't imagine what it must be like to have cultivated all these flowers and have reduced outlets to sell them due to the pandemic. She has made such an investment of time and labor in this huge effort."
Sorrells is thrilled to spread joy through her colorful dahlias.
"It feels like life is hard right now and if you can give someone a little bit of joy, you feel like you've done something useful with your time," she said. "There's a lot I can't fix, but I can provide color with gorgeous flowers."
Sorrells knows well the hurdles of life, she explained, because she has autism and the days out in the field bring her a sense of tranquility that is so helpful to her.
"I've always loved growing things and I love flowers and color and the aesthetic of it," Sorrells said. "And because I have some medical limitations, I needed to find something that is quiet and flexible, and gardening was that thing. There are good days that balance out days that are challenging. I need my long periods of seven hours of just me and the dahlias to recharge."
Sorrells got her start working on a patch in the Lanesville community garden about six years ago, and then she made the connection with Ken and Regina Lane of Seaview Farm.
"They are amazing people. Ken and Regina Lane are the best kind of farmer. They are not a landlord farm. They are the people who do it all themselves and don't sleep in the summer," she said.
Ideally, Sorrells said the dahlias start to bloom in mid to late July and go through until the first frost, hitting peak bloom in September and October.
But this season, the only outlet for her flowers is at Seaview Farm's farm stand because the local farmers markets are closed because of the coronavirus.
"This pandemic has given all of us a bit of a kick," she said. "Let's hope for better days to come."
